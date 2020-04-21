America's craft beer boom may go flat as coronavirus shutdown slows brewery taps

Beer lovers may soon find themselves crying in their beer – or at least what's left of it. And you can blame it on the coronavirus.

After a decade of ever-expanding beer choices – hazy, citrusy IPAs, crisp lower-alcohol lagers, and mouth-puckering sour beers – the beer list could rapidly become shorter.

The lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has shuttered brewpubs and closed taprooms across the country. As local and state officials began instituting stay-at-home orders for much of the nation over the last month, the typical brewery experienced on-site beer sale declines of 65% with draft sales falling about 95%, according to a recent survey by the Brewers Association.

Should official edicts preventing customers from consuming beer in a taproom or brewpub continue for a total of three months, many breweries may be forced to close. About six in 10 breweries said that situation could drive them out of business, the survey of 525 brewers conducted earlier this month by the association, a trade group representing thousands of independent and small brewers.

"We are struggling very hard right now," said Greg Engert, beer director for the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, an Alexandria, Virginia company that owns Bluejacket brewery in Washington, DC. "A lot of breweries are probably going to be making very difficult decisions over the next few weeks."

Beer lovers have been treated to an abundance of choice as the U.S. added more than 5,000 new breweries over the last five years, bringing the nation's total breweries to an all-time high of nearly 8,150.

But as many as 4,800 breweries could go out of business if the shutdown continues through mid-June, the survey results suggest. Even with just one month of consumers staying at home, about 14%, or 1,120 breweries face potential closures, survey respondents said.

Many breweries have adapted by taking beer and food orders online or by phone and hand-delivering to customers at the curbside. Some are also delivering to customers. At many locations, customers can still walk up and purchase beer to go, as long as businesses practice physical distancing on site.

These strategic shifts have, so far, helped breweries keep some employees working – and have prevented beer from being thrown away – but likely won't help all survive.

"Really, I think a lot of breweries are at a crossroads right now," Bluejacket's Engert said.

That's because, about one month into the lockdowns, breweries may be needing to decide whether to invest in their next batches of beer, he says. "Most breweries have gone through the stock that they had and they have to make a decision: Do we spend money on malt and hops and packaging materials and brew some new batches or can we not afford to do that?" Engert said.

Taprooms and brewpubs typically make most of their money through beer that's purchased and consumed on-site. At Bluejacket, that accounted for 95% of beer sales. The brewpub now sells carry-out food and beer in cans, bringing orders to curbside, as well as delivering orders. Sales of canned beer have grown, but overall revenue has still fallen 50%, Engert says.

Conor Provost of Bluejacket brewery in Washington, D.C., puts beer in a car. The brewpub now takes beer and food orders online or by phone and will deliver to customers at the curbside, as well as delivering to homes in the area. More

From beer boom to bust?

In 2019, sales of craft beer – produced by small, independent breweries (not massive brewers such as Anheuser-Busch or MolsonCoors) – rose 6% to $29.3 billion. That accounts for more than 25% of the total U.S. beer market, which overall saw a 2% decline in volume, the association says.