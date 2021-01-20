America's Cup challenger series tweaked in US team's absence

  • A crewman from United States' American Magic boat Patriot signals for assistant after it capsized during its race against Italy's Luna Rossa on the third day of racing of the America's Cup challenger series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP)
  United States' American Magic's damaged boat, Patriot is lifted out of the water at its team base after it capsized during its race against Italy's Luna Rossa on the third day of racing of the America's Cup challenger series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Will Trafford/NZ Herald via AP)
  • Team New Zealand crewmen grab the sail of United States' American Magic's boat, Patriot, after it capsized during its race against Italy's Luna Rossa on the third day of racing of the America's Cup challenger series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP)
  • Crew from the United States' American Magic boat Patriot and Team New Zealand attempt to keep Patriot afloat after it capsized during its race against Italy's Luna Rossa on the third day of racing of the America's Cup challenger series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP)
  • United States' American Magic capsizes during it's race against Italy's Luna Rossa on the third day of racing of the America's Cup challenger series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (COR 36 Studio Borlenghi via AP)
  • United States' American Magic capsizes during it's race against Italy's Luna Rossa on the third day of racing of the America's Cup challenger series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP)
New Zealand America's Cup Challenger Series

A crewman from United States' American Magic boat Patriot signals for assistant after it capsized during its race against Italy's Luna Rossa on the third day of racing of the America's Cup challenger series on Auckland's Waitemate Harbour, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The schedule for the final round-robin races of the America’s Cup challenger series has been revised in the absence of U.S. challenger American Magic, which is being repaired after capsizing.

The three challengers were due to race each other twice between Friday and Sunday. In the absence of American Magic, British challenger INEOS Team UK and Italian challenger Luna Rossa will race each other once on Saturday and Sunday.

Each challenger will also take part in a “ghost race” — racing alone — in lieu of their races against American Magic and in order to take a point from those races.

Under the regatta regulations, Team UK and Luna Rossa will have to start those races which will then be called off after a few minutes.

If Team UK wins Saturday’s race against Luna Rossa it will have won the challenger series and will progress directly to the Prada Cup final.

Luna Rossa will face American Magic in the series semifinal, if American Magic is able to complete its repairs in time to race.

The winner of the challenger series will take on Team New Zealand in the America's Cup final from March 6-15. The first team to win seven races will capture the trophy.

