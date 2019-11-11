If America's Economy Is So Strong, Why Is Elizabeth Warren Fighting To Change It?

Consider three observations about the US economy. First, it’s still generating gobs of jobs more than a decade into a record-long economic expansion. That’s the big story of the October jobs report. The decent 128,000 payroll gains looks even better considering it was depressed by the GM strike and census employment. Even so, after revisions, job gains have averaged 176,000 over the past 3 months. Second, real wages continue to rise, especially on the lower end thanks in great part to the tightening labor market. Third, no big economy is more competitive than America’s, according to the World Economic Forum’s new global competitiveness report, an analysis built from hard data and a business leader survey. America “remains an innovation powerhouse.”

Are there problems? Sure there are, with the biggest being chronically anemic productivity growth. But none of the above really fits into Elizabeth Warren’s embrace of the “rigged economy” and “broken capitalism” thesis as justification for her claim the American economy needs “big structural change.” Her new plan to pay for her version of “Medicare for All” seems to ignore both what’s happening right now in the economy and potential risks embedded in her financing scheme.

