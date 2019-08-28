America's first mass shooting: 70 years ago, a WWII veteran killed 13 of his neighbors

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. - It was just after 10 in the morning on Sept. 6, 1949 when Philip Buxton flipped to the back of the phone book and found Howard Unruh’s number.

Buxton called. Unruh surprisingly answered.

Buxton, a reporter with the Camden Courier-Post staff, asked Unruh how many people he had killed.

“I don't know yet,” Unruh said, gun in hand, as police officers surrounded his apartment and took aim at his windows. "I haven't counted them, but it looks like a pretty good score."

In about 12 minutes that morning 70 years ago, the 28-year-old WWII veteran shot 16 people in his Camden neighborhood with a semi-automatic pistol. Thirteen would die. The youngest was 2; the oldest 68.

In this Sept. 6, 1949 picture, Howard Unruh, center, is shown with police after his capture in Camden. Unruh went on a killing spree the day before, gunning down 13 people, in an era when such killings were still rare. Unruh died in 2009 at age 88 in a Trenton nursing facility after an extended illness.

Inside the shooter's mind

Some mass killers predated Unruh and had more victims. But none murdered so many in such a short time, the United Press reported that day.

Probably the first mass shooter to garner major media attention, Unruh displayed the same temperament reflected in many of his modern counterparts, said Katherine Ramsland, a professor of forensic psychology at DeSales University.

Unruh was rigid, angry and blaming, said Ramsland, the author of "Inside the Mind of Mass Murderers: Why They Kill."

Frustrated by his circumstances in life, he used a firearm to act on his inner rage.

“When you add mental instability or paranoia, as we've seen in many other shooters, you have a recipe for anger boiling over into action,” Ramsland said. “Such people fantasize a lot, which become rehearsals for how they will fix the perceived problem.”

Unruh’s problem was with his neighbors.

After he was arrested, Unruh told police he felt disrespected by just about everyone in his Camden neighborhood. He found fault with nearly all the local shopkeepers over insults, perceived or real, the reports show.

Police surround the area around Howard Unruh's Camden apartment in this September 6, 1949 photo.

“It's all about perception, fear and the need to act punitively or preemptively,” Ramsland said.

The description fits with many modern mass shooters, who have preyed on crowds in schools, entertainment venues, workplaces, churches, stores and other places where people of common background, interests or culture gather.

It fits with 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who was charged with killing 22 people and injuring 24 others on Aug. 3 in the deadliest mass shooting in the nation this year.

Crusius told authorities that he had targeted Mexicans. He drove 650 miles from his Dallas Suburb to an El Paso Walmart with an AK-47, semi-automatic rifle and multiple magazines.