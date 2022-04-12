America's gun culture - in seven charts

The Biden administration has moved to ban so-called "ghost guns", the nearly untraceable weapons that are self-assembled and increasingly linked to violent crimes in the United States.

Here is a selection of charts and maps on where America stands on the right to bear arms.

How does the US compare with other countries?

There were 19,384 gun-related homicides in 2020, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nearly 53 people are killed each day by a firearm in the US, according to the data.

Killings involving a gun accounted for nearly 79% of all homicides in 2020, according to the CDC.

That's a larger proportion of homicides than in Canada, Australia, England and Wales, and many other countries.

A graphic showing an international comparison of gun-related killings as a percentage of all homicides in each country. The US leads with nearly 79% of all homicides occurring with guns.

Who owns the world's guns?

While it is difficult to know exactly how many guns civilians own around the world, by every estimate the US, with more than 390 million, is far out in front. The latest figures from the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based leading research project, are for 2018.

Chart showing civilian gun ownership around the world

Switzerland and Finland are two of the European countries with the most guns per person - they both have compulsory military service for all men over the age of 18. The Finnish interior ministry says about 60% of gun permits are granted for hunting - a popular pastime in Finland. Cyprus and Yemen also have military service.

How do US gun deaths break down?

Figures from the CDC show there were a total of more than 45,000 gun deaths in 2020 - of which more than 24,200 were suicides.

Though mass shootings generally receive more media attention, the majority of gun-related deaths in the United States occur from suicide.

A 2016 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found there was a strong relationship between higher levels of gun ownership in a state and higher firearm suicide rates for both men and women.

Advocates for stricter gun laws in the United States often cite this statistic when pushing lawmakers to devote more resources to mental health and fewer to easing gun restrictions.

A graphic showing a breakdown of gun-related deaths in the United States in 2020.

Attacks in US become deadlier

The Las Vegas attack in 2017 remains the worst mass shooting in recent US history - 56 people were killed and nearly 500 others were wounded.

The US does not have a single definition for "mass shootings" but the FBI has tracked "active shooter incidents" for more than a decade. Such an incident is defined as "an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area".

According to the FBI, there were 345 "active shooter incidents" in the United States between 2000-2020, resulting in more than 1,024 deaths and 1,828 injuries.

Chart showing worst mass shootings in the US since 1991 with Las Vegas at the top. Updated 8 April 2021

Who supports gun control?

In 2020, American support for stricter gun laws fell to the lowest level since 2014, according to polling by Gallup.

Only 52% of Americans surveyed said they wanted stricter gun laws, while 35% said they should remain the same. Eleven percent surveyed said laws should be "made less strict".

Support for stricter gun control is also hyper-partisan in the United States. According to the same Gallup survey, "Democrats are nearly unanimous in their support for stricture gun laws," with nearly 91% saying the sale of firearms should be "made more strict." But only 24% Republicans and 45% of Independents agreed with the same statement.

Chart showing attitudes to gun laws. Updated 8 April 2022

Some states have taken steps to ban or strictly regulate ownership of assault weapons. Laws vary by state but California, for example, has banned ownership of assault weapons with limited exceptions.

States banning assault weapons, April 2021

Some controls are widely supported by people across the political divide - such as restricting the sale of guns to people who are mentally ill, or on "watch" lists.

Who opposes gun control?

Despite years of financial investigations and internal strife, the National Rifle Association (NRA) remains the most powerful gun lobby in the United States, with a substantial budget to influence members of Congress on gun policy.

This year, the US state of Georgia became the 25th in the nation to eliminate the need for a permit to conceal or openly carry a firearm.

The law was backed by the NRA, and leaders within the organisation called the move "a monumental moment for the Second Amendment".

The law means any citizen of that state has the right to carry a firearm without a licence or a permit.

Chart showing spending by gun rights and gun control groups. Updated 8 April 2021

Figures from the Center for Responsive Government suggest that groups advocating stricter gun controls actually spent more than gun rights groups like the NRA in 2018.

In January 2021, the NRA filed for bankruptcy as part of a fraud case against some of its own senior staff.

The NRA said it would continue "confronting anti-Second Amendment activities, promoting firearm safety and training, and advancing public programs across the United States".