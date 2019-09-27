From 'America's mayor' to Trump's pit bull: Rudy Giuliani emerges as central figure in Ukraine firestorm

WASHINGTON – For months, Rudolph Giuliani has acted as Donald Trump’s personal pit bull, lashing out at detractors who attacked the president over his politics and his policies.

But the attack dog is now under attack.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor who serves as Trump’s personal attorney, is at the center of a firestorm over whether Trump improperly pushed Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, to bolster his own re-election bid next year.

A whistleblower's complaint, made public Thursday, named Giuliani as a central figure in the scandal that has led to an impeachment inquiry against Trump. Giuliani has previously acknowledged that he urged Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, but insists that he approached Kiev at the State Department’s request.

Trump’s and Giuliani’s contacts with Ukraine have enraged House Democrats and raised questions about whether the president’s personal attorney should be meddling in foreign relations.

“It’s extremely unusual, and it’s disruptive to normal diplomacy,” said Steven Pifer, who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine under President Bill Clinton.

Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, called it “outrageously inappropriate” for Trump’s personal lawyer to be engaging with foreign officials on what amounted to a campaign issue and for the State Department to be facilitating such interactions.

“He has no jurisdiction, no authority, no mandate to be involved in matters that have to do with diplomacy, national security or interference in our elections,” said McFaul, now a professor at Stanford University.

Michael Green, who served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush, said the president's personal attorney has no role in diplomacy. Any contact he had with the president's personal lawyer required special permission from the National Security Council's legal adviser and the White House legal office, he said.

Jeffrey Harris, who served as Giuliani's top deputy when Giuliani was an associate attorney general during the Ronald Reagan administration, bluntly slammed his former boss' conduct.

“He knows better," said Harris, a former assistant U.S. attorney in New York. "I have absolutely no sympathy for him for this. He knows better, unless he’s suffering under some condition that I’m not aware of. Rudy is a very smart guy. He always exercised good judgment. He’s very experienced in criminal law.”

“The Rudy Giuliani that I knew would prosecute the Rudy Giuliani of today," Harris said.

'Play ball'

The whistleblower’s complaint details numerous efforts by Giuliani to encourage Ukraine to investigate the Biden family over Hunter Biden’s ties to an energy company on which he served on the board of directors.

According to the complaint, Giuliani traveled to Madrid, Spain, on July 26 to meet with an adviser of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The trip came just one day after a phone call in which Trump had urged Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. The purpose of Giuliani’s trip, according to the complaint, was to follow up on Trump’s call with Zelensky about “cases” they had discussed.

Giuliani also met on at least two other occasions – in New York in late January and Warsaw, Poland, in mid-February – with Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, the complaint says.

