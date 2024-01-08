Is America's moon lander in danger?

The latest U.S. moon mission hit an immediate snag after its launch. The Pentagon released more information about the defense secretary's much-scrutinized hospitalization. And we've got all the best moments from (and a scathing review of) last night's Golden Globes.

Hello, it's Spencer, still subbing in for Laura. Here's what you need to know this Monday.

But first, ask them about their Wienermobile: Oscar Mayer is looking for full-time drivers of its iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. 🌭

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

US moon lander encounters 'anomaly' after launch

The first American mission to put a lunar lander on the moon in five decades may be in peril. Shortly into its flight Monday, Astrobotic's Peregrine lander encountered an anomaly that prevented it "from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation," the Pittsburgh-based aerospace company said. The snag threatens the spacecraft's ability to land on the moon. The lander had hitched a ride Monday morning aboard the United Launch Alliance's shiny new Vulcan rocket, which launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. While NASA has a payload bound for the lunar surface, the space agency is merely a customer on what could end up being the first U.S. commercial spacecraft to ever touch down on the moon – if it can get there.

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket lifts off Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station This is the inaugural launch of the rocket, carrying Astrobotic's lunar lander.

What everyone's talking about

Why was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized?

As Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faces mounting criticism for failing to disclose for days that he was hospitalized with a serious medical condition, more details have begun to emerge. Austin had an elective procedure on Dec. 22, and complications set in more than a week later, Defense Department officials said. He required a stay in the ICU, where he remained for four days “due to hospital space considerations and privacy,” according to a Pentagon spokesperson. The details are significant as the Pentagon and the Biden administration work to contain the fallout from unanswered questions about who was in charge of national security matters as Austin's medical problems unfolded.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens during a House Appropriations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 11, 2022.

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Miss the Golden Globes last night? We've got you covered.

The Golden Globes officially kicked off Hollywood's awards season on Sunday with plenty of trophies for "Oppenheimer" (five wins, including best drama) and TV's "Succession" (four wins, including best drama). Though "Barbie" entered the evening with nominations in nine categories, the summer hit took home just two wins. Aside from the winners, what were the other big moments of the evening? First off, comedian Jo Koy bombed his opening monologue for off-color jokes about “Barbie” (“a plastic doll with big boobies”) and “The Color Purple” (“what happens to your butt when you take Ozempic”), among others, USA TODAY reviewer Kelly Lawler says. Also: Power couples such as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner and Bill Hader and Ali Wong made their romances known with PDA.

Julia Gardner, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Moon lander mishap, Lloyd Austin's health, Golden Globes: Monday's news