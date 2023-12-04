America's most haunted house: The Conjuring House owners say spirits 'okay' after fire

BURRILLVILLE − No people or spirits were injured in a fire on the property of The Conjuring House, according to the property owners.

"We are all safe and staying positive at this time. The house itself is fine, and the spirits within it are okay, as well," the owners said in a Facebook post.

A barn on the property caught fire early Monday morning, but the house itself was not damaged, according to the post.

The farmhouse, built around 1736, was made famous in 2013 when the movie “The Conjuring” told the story of the Perrons, a Rhode Island family who lived there in the 1970s, and their battle with spirits inhabiting the house.

It has since been called one of the most haunted places in America, The Journal reported earlier this year, and has attracted thousands of visitors.

The homeowners credited staff and firefighters for controlling the fire.

"Thankfully, staff jumped straight into action, and firefighters were able to contain and put out the flames," the post says. "We are unaware of the cause at this time, and hope to find out more soon. The structure is standing, and we are awaiting more information regarding next steps for repairs."

"We appreciate all of the love and support being sent our way," the post says.

The Conjuring House offers tours and other "authentic opportunities for guests to learn about and experience paranormal phenomena," according to its website.

"We hope you visit us soon... if you dare!." it says.

