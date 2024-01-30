America's Most Wanted airs Sacramento murder case
Sacramento Police Department partnered with America's Most Wanted to find the person responsible for the murder of an Inderkum High School football coach.
Sacramento Police Department partnered with America's Most Wanted to find the person responsible for the murder of an Inderkum High School football coach.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
The Tigers previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
The first human patient has received a Neuralink brain implant, according to Elon Musk
Children under 6 are more likely to be exposed, but a new study finds that fatal poisonings from laundry detergent pods in a recent three-year period were all in adults.
OpenAI hopes to win the trust of parents -- and policymakers -- by partnering with organizations that work to minimize tech and media harms to kids, preteens and teens. Case in point, OpenAI today announced a partnership with Common Sense Media, the nonprofit organization that reviews and ranks the suitability of various media and tech for kids, to collaborate on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young adults. As a part of the partnership, OpenAI will work with Common Sense Media to curate "family-friendly" GPTs -- chatbot apps powered by OpenAI's GenAI models -- in the GPT Store, OpenAI's GPT marketplace, based on Common Sense's rating and evaluation standards, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
A simple upgrade for an older vehicle. Shoppers call the handy phone holder 'versatile and easy to install.'
It's one of the more difficult conversations we can have with a parent or grandparent: You know they're no longer safe behind the wheel. But maybe they don't. Here's something you can do to prepare for a difficult conversation.
More than 37,000 five-star fans agree: This tiny luggage scale will spare you from so much stress when flying.
Are those earbuds looking extra waxy? Keep them pristine — and protect your ears — with a few simple steps.
Save $190 on this powerful battery jump-starter with air compressor. A great emergency roadside assistance tool to keep in your vehicle.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 64,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
Sony has cooked up its first PlayStation State of Play event for 2024, which streams this Wednesday 5PM ET. It’ll be more than 40-minutes long, with coverage of more than 15 upcoming games.
Charlie Wilson has no plans to stop making music, as both young artists and established hitmakers continue to call him to collaborate.
An Audi Q9 on the way, expected on sale within two years with combustion engines, beating Audi's move to an EV-only brand.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.