America's Most Wanted airs Sacramento murder case

TechCrunch

OpenAI hopes to win the trust of parents -- and policymakers -- by partnering with organizations that work to minimize tech and media harms to kids, preteens and teens. Case in point, OpenAI today announced a partnership with Common Sense Media, the nonprofit organization that reviews and ranks the suitability of various media and tech for kids, to collaborate on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young adults. As a part of the partnership, OpenAI will work with Common Sense Media to curate "family-friendly" GPTs -- chatbot apps powered by OpenAI's GenAI models -- in the GPT Store, OpenAI's GPT marketplace, based on Common Sense's rating and evaluation standards, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says.