America's Most Wanted fixture John Walsh vows to track down boyfriend of Gabby Petito

Longtime America's Most Wanted host John Walsh said he would join the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in connection to her homicide death.

Walsh solicited tips on Laundrie's whereabouts and said he will open his crime show In Pursuit With John Walsh on Wednesday by focusing on Laundrie, who was recently reported missing by his family a week after Petito was reported missing.

“I’m settling up to catch this dirtbag,” Walsh told NewsNation in an interview Monday.

“This is a homicide,” Walsh said. “This dirtbag is out there. I don’t know how he got out of the house with the FBI and local cops watching him day and night.”

FBI CONFIRMS MISSING REMAINS BELONG TO HIKER GABBY PETITO

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Friday, eight days after Petito's family reported her missing. Laundrie's family said they last saw him on Tuesday, Sept. 14, bound for Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, with a backpack.

Walsh said Laundrie's family "bought him four days to get a head start."

Petito and Laundrie spent the last several weeks in the Midwest, leaving for their trip on July 22 from New York and making stops in Colorado and Utah.

Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 when she and Laundrie checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City. Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she last heard from her daughter the next day when Petito told her they were headed to Wyoming.

Authorities on Sunday discovered a body "consistent with the description" of Petito in Wyoming's Grand Teton Bridger-Teton National Forest. The FBI has since confirmed the body was Petito and said the county coroner's "initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results."

Investigators searched Laundrie's Florida home on Monday, with an FBI agent calling the area "an active crime scene." Laundrie's parents were removed from the home during the search.

Richard Benson Stafford, an attorney for Petito's family, thanked the news media Tuesday "for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve" and pledged to make a statement "when Gabby is home."

