'America's Most Wanted' suspect linked to child sex crimes caught in Florida

A suspected child sex offender featured on "America’s Most Wanted" was arrested in Florida over the weekend, authorities said.

Davie Albarran, 51, who had a warrant for his arrest in Osceola County for sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd conduct with a child under 12, was taken into custody in Lakeland on Sunday night, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.

He has also failed to pay child support in a case out of Orange County, Judd said.

"Well, he made a mistake," Judd said during a video posted online. "AMW (America's Most Wanted) ran him all over the nation and he came to Lakeland. When he came to Lakeland, we received confidential information. They said, ‘Hey, we know where this dude is.’ So we snuck around Sunday night just before midnight in a backyard in Country Haven Drive. Well, it might have been Country Haven Drive, but it was no haven for him."

Upon his capture, Albarran told deputies his name was Jose, Judd said.

Albarran was featured on the crime show in December 2022, Judd said. His daughter, Ana, previously said she wanted her father locked up, FOX 35 Orlando reported. She created a social media post urging anyone who spotted him to call the authorities.

"Please share and paint the city with his face, she wrote. "My father Davie Albarran is a pedo, he's on the run and the cops are looking for him."

A wanted poster featuring Davie Albarran.

She accused him of acting inappropriately with her when she was a child.

"When I posted it, so many people said, gave me messages saying you know what, your dad did that to me too," she told the news station in 2022.





