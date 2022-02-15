America's pandemic-era social safety net boosted entrepreneurship. What's next?

Joel Mathis, Contributing Writer
·2 min read
An entrepreneur.
An entrepreneur. Illustrated | iStock

You know what's good for capitalism? A strong social safety net.

Axios points out today that U.S. business startups boomed in 2021 — there were 5.4 million applications for new companies last year, a stunning 53 percent jump over 2019. Census data shows that business formation had been on a steady rise for most of the last decade, but really took off after briefly plunging during the first lockdown stage of the pandemic.

What caused this sudden burst of entrepreneurship? There are several factors, but a surge of government checks was a big help. One study last year from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that emergency stimulus checks and increased unemployment payments gave a number of would-be entrepreneurs — particularly African-Americans — the necessary financial cushion to strike out on their own.

That's understandable: Many businesses fail within the first year or two. Most people wouldn't take on the challenge if it meant risking their family's livelihood. A pandemic made the risk even scarier. "Founding a new enterprise, particularly amid an economic downturn and a high level of uncertainty, reflects both a choice and a capability on the part of an individual: a choice to seek an economic return and the ability to navigate an uncertain environment," the study's authors wrote. The emergency safety net packages passed first under President Donald Trump and then President Biden spread that capability far and wide.

A spike in business ownership is usually the kind of thing conservatives celebrate. Three of the last four Republican presidential nominees have been rich guys who built their fortunes (and reputations) on top of a foundation of inherited wealth and privilege. But the party has generally opposed giving a smaller-but-similar leg up to less-fortunate Americans, and have usually lobbed angry cries of "socialism" at proposed social programs, and warned against creating a "culture of dependency." Indeed, Republican-led states couldn't move fast enough to cut unemployment benefits last year.

But there's long been a capitalist argument for making America's safety net more robust. Supporters of "Medicare for all," for example, make the case that the program would reduce healthcare costs for new businesses. A 2014 paper indicated an expansion of the federal food stamp program helped increase entrepreneurship — even when new business owners weren't actually enrolled. "Simply knowing that they could fall back on food stamps if their venture failed was enough to make them more likely to take risks," The Atlantic reported.

Now we have more proof that a strong welfare state can be good for business. But the stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, and child tax credit payments of the pandemic era have mostly ended and their effects are fading away. Don't be surprised if American entrepreneurship fades with them.

You may also like

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

Home flipping gets harder

Facebook: Endless crises finally hit the bottom line

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden and ‘Buy Clean’ task force will tap infrastructure funds to cut emissions from steel, aluminum and concrete

    Biden taps infrastructure funds for programs aimed at cutting carbon emissions in the manufacture of widely-used steel, aluminum and concrete.

  • U.S. to see a "regime shift" toward more frequent and severe coastal flooding: study

    The U.S. is poised to see as much of a rise in sea levels through the year 2050 as it has experienced in the past century, with additional increases through 2150, according to a comprehensive new federal report out Tuesday. Why it matters: Sea-level rise is one of the most tangible present-day effects from human-caused climate change that is being felt in the U.S., with coastal flood events becoming far more common and damaging in just the past few decades. Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • Pollution causing more deaths than COVID, action needed, says U.N. expert

    Pollution by states and companies is contributing to more deaths globally than COVID-19, a U.N. environmental report says. The report is calling for immediate action to ban some toxic chemicals.

  • Stocks end lower as investors monitor Ukraine developments

    Stocks fell Monday, but closed off session lows, as investors monitored the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and continued to assess the path of future Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 172 points, or 0.5%, to close near 34,566, according to preliminary figures, after falling more than 430 points at its session low. The S&P 500 declined around 17 points, or 0.4%, to finish near 4,402, while the Nasdaq Composite fell less than a point to end near 13,7

  • UK's Johnson sees diplomatic opening with Russia, but intelligence not encouraging

    Britain sees signs of a diplomatic opening with Russia over Ukraine, but the latest intelligence is still not encouraging, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, following days of U.S. and British warnings that Moscow might invade its neighbour at any time.

  • Putin 'ready to work further' with West on European security

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is ready to continue working with the West on security issues after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

  • Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension

    Stopping short of legislation to impose sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Senate is considering a resolution in support of Ukraine as senators are eager to respond to Russian President Vladimir Vladimir Putin’s aggression but deferential to the White House’s strategy to avert a crisis in Europe. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed Senate leadership Monday afternoon amid fast-moving developments. President Joe Biden and Western leaders are working swiftly to persuade Putin not to invade Ukraine, an attack the administration warns could unfold in a matter of days.

  • Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

    Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn't be made by the government. “We stand for freedom,” said Karen Driedger, 40, who home-schools her kids and attended protests in Ottawa and Windsor.

  • Biden's stalled Small Business nominee gets a spot at State

    President Biden's choice to serve as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) has been given a position at the State Department after his nomination was blocked for months by Senate Republicans.The State Department announced on Tuesday that Dilawar Syed would serve as the new special representative for commercial and business affairs, a role that is not subject to Senate confirmation. A White House spokesman said that Syed...

  • Tyson Foods working with government after lethal bird flu detected in Kentucky flock

    A flock of about 240,000 birds in Kentucky owned by Tyson Foods tested positive for the bird flu on Monday in the latest influenza outbreak in the U.S. poultry market.The infected birds will be culled and they will not enter the food system, Kentucky health officials told Reuters.The news follows an outbreak at a commercial farm in Indiana last week, which resulted in the depopulation of 30,000 turkeys, and two other flocks in Fauquier County,...

  • Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers

    Benedikt Richter, a 40-year-old teacher in the southwest German city of Kaiserslautern, long held out against getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It did not help that his sister-in-law was hospitalised with heart muscle inflammation a day after receiving her second shot, which doctors officially linked to her vaccine, Richter said. But when the European Union in December approved the use of the Novavax vaccine Nuxavoxid, which deploys a long-established protein-based technology, he became interested.

  • As President Biden eyes drug pricing, expert laments 'failure of democracy'

    Despite promises from numerous politicians, there still hasn’t been meaningful legislation passed to address prescription drug costs, which are still unaffordable for millions of Americans.

  • LETTER: Florida Power and Light staging an old-fashioned money grab

    This area is not Central or South Florida with mild winter temperatures. This is in the freeze warning area constantly throughout the winter months.

  • Masks At California Schools Will Continue To Be Required, Even As Indoor Mandate Is Lifted This Week

    California Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly on Monday confirmed that after tomorrow the state will “move from a requirement to a strong recommendation of indoor masking.” One place where masks will still be required: in the state’s schools. Ghaly said California’s “science-driven approach” would be to keep the mandate in place […]

  • Networks Put Teams In Place Amid Threat Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

    Broadcast and cable networks have news teams in place in Ukraine as attention focuses on the possibility of an invasion, perhaps as soon as this week. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the situation at the White House on Tuesday. While Russian President Vladimir Putin said that they were continuing to negotiate, and there […]

  • Woman stabbed over 40 times after she was followed into her NYC apartment, official says

    Christina Yuna Lee was brutally stabbed over 40 times by a suspect who followed her into her Chinatown apartment and imitated her voice to police, prosecutors said.

  • Democrats' proposed gas tax holiday would save Americans 18 cents per gallon

    Democrats' proposed gas tax holiday would save Americans 18 cents per gallon

  • Hudson Institute opens new center on China and Russia in the Middle East

    China is selling military equipment to countries across the Middle East, and both Beijing and Moscow are partnering with Iran in ways that undermine U.S. interests in the region.Why it matters: "The competition with China is global," said Michael Doran, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute. "So our response has to be global.."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Last month, the Hudson Institute launched the Center

  • An attack outside Dodger Stadium left him with brain damage. He has a message for Super Bowl fans

    Rafael Reyna was leaving Dodger Stadium in 2019 when he was attacked. He urges fans at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium to be respectful of each other.

  • Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

    Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of educated elites. During its previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban barred girls from school and women from work.