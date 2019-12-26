America's public lands of tug of war: It's time to join the fight for conservation

Paddle strokes broke the silence as a two-man canoe slid into view underneath the last hints of a ripe orange sunset. I stepped to the edge of the lake to lend a hand as my companions came to a stop, their headlamps the only artificial light visible for miles. There were no cabins, cottages or resorts here. Not a single other person. Then, from across the lake, a long lone howl lifted into the air, followed by three more. A chorus of mournful cries echoed through the silent landscape of rock, wood and water.

I was in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) of Northeastern Minnesota — a 1.1 million acre expanse of boreal forest, pre-Cambrian rock and pristine lakes — for just this kind of experience. To hunt, fish, canoe and camp in a place still wild enough for wolves and to see for myself a landscape embroiled in one of the longest running debates our country has ever known: how to use our nation’s 640 million acres of shared public lands.

Americans are collective co-owners of a vast swath of federal public lands, including beloved national parks like Yosemite and the Grand Canyon and millions of acres of remote national forests, monuments, wildlife refuges and wilderness areas. But as is the case with almost all other national issues, our public land system has been dogged by controversy since it’s creation nearly 150 years ago stuck in a viciously contested game of tug of war. On one end of the rope are those hoping to see these lands opened for extractive use, on the other are stakeholders vying for the conservation of these landscapes for recreation and wildlife.

The fate of this Minnesota haven may hang in the balance

Today the BWCAW is at the heart of just such a contest. Up for debate is the fate of a series of proposed sulfide-ore copper mines on the edge of the wilderness area, which one side champions as a boon for the economy and the other derides as a serious threat to the landscape and watershed. This clash is representative of dozens of others ongoing throughout the United States today and many more that preceded it over the last century and a half.

In 1907, Republican President Theodore Roosevelt found himself in a similar situation. Our nation’s 26th president had come to find great solace in wild places as a young man exploring the American west. But he’d also seen first-hand just how quickly they can suffer, bearing witness to the devastation of big game populations and wild lands following the westward expansion of the nation during the 1800s.

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Superior National Forest, Minnesota. More

When Roosevelt took office as president many years later, he took immediate action to protect the places he knew to be both valuable and threatened. In just his first year in office, Roosevelt protected more than 14 million acres of new forest reserves (now known as national forests) — landscapes that would be protected for perpetuity and managed for sustainable resource extraction, recreation, wildlife and clean water.

The logging industry, suddenly unable to take from the nation’s forests at will and without oversight, pushed back almost immediately. The result of the industry’s lobbying effort was an amendment to a must-pass spending bill that blocked the future creation of forest reserves without approval by congress. It appeared that big business had won the battle, but the president had other ideas. In the final hours leading up to his required signing of the bill, Roosevelt made the surprise move of boldly signing into existence 32 new national forests just before his ability to do so would be removed.