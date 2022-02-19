America's Third Largest Burger Chain Plans To Revive This Iconic Burger

Matt Kirouac
·2 min read

Burger King hasn't exactly been the fast-food king in recent years. The chain has been falling behind competitors like McDonald's and Wendy's, grasping at straws to remain relevant to younger, hungrier audiences. Along the way, the chain made some pretty big changes and additions but has most recently announced plans of going back to basics.

For more, check out 8 Secrets Burger King Doesn't Want You to Know.

Just like the Big Mac at McDonald's, the Whopper is Burger King's bread and butter; the signature menu item that's come to be synonymous with the company's flame-grilled ethos. The difference, though, is the fact that Burger King's fourth-quarter sales in the U.S. rose 1.8%, while the Big Mac-slinger outpaced it handily with a 7.5% gain. With sales lagging, Burger King is bringing out the big guns, or in this case, "reclaiming the flame."

In a recent earnings call, executives from parent company Restaurant Brands International touted the nostalgic glory of the Whopper as a key focal point for kickstarting Burger King sales in 2022. This includes marketing the sandwich better and making it faster to prepare, thus easier to get in the hands of drive-thru diners—and alleviating pesky wait times.

As with the Whopper's removal from the value menu, it's all part of a key plan to elevate an iconic product and give it the respect it merits. "While we always strive to provide excellent value for money on a full menu basis, going forward, we will be purposeful and targeted when we choose to promote this iconic asset," said Tom Curtis, President of Burger King for US and Canada.

The chain is also whittling down the menu in general, to streamline preparation processes for workers, speed up orders for customers, and ensure that the Whopper is more front-and-center. By removing other potential menu distractions, the signature sandwich has a better chance to shine.

"For example, we have multiple hamburgers. And we have six ways of putting cheese on hamburgers. Put it on first, last, top, bottom, three slices, two slices. We condensed that. It involves less muscle memory," said Curtis.

What this means for diners in the U.S. is that the Burger King Whopper experience might soon look a little different, or at least feel a little faster. Pulling from successful strategies in international markets, where sales have fared far better (a 13.6% increase in 2021), the company promises new extensions and innovations around the Whopper.

In many ways, it's a back-to-basics approach for Burger King's Whopper revival, to simplify operations and keep the spotlight on the sandwich that made it famous. "We'll be focusing on our core, on the Whopper, flame-grilling, having it your way," Curtis says. "Those are really the things that made us great, and the things that will make us great going forward."

Eat this, not that
Eat this, not that

Sign up for our newsletter!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Restaurant Brands CEO talks earnings, Justin Bieber collaboration, and inflation

    Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the success of the company's collaboration with Justin Bieber, earnings, Burger King pulling the Whopper sandwich off of its discount menu, product innovation, and rising prices amid inflation.

  • America's Most Popular Burger Now Costs 40% More

    The iconic Big Mac has been the head honcho on the McDonald's menu since 1967. While the recipe has remained the same over the course of its 55-year lifespan, the price of the famous burger has dramatically changed over time. And currently, it costs 40% more than it did ten years ago.According to CNBC, the Big Mac is, in many ways, a powerful demonstrator of the inflation Americans are currently going through. Since the demand for Big Mac spans the globe, The Economist even created the Big Mac i

  • Most People Get "Bad COVID" This Way, Experts Say

    COVID cases are finally starting to decline, but unfortunately that doesn't mean the pandemic is over or that we can stop taking precautions to help avoid the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently tweeted, "#COVID19 cases are dropping across most of the country but community spread remains high. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 215,418, a 42.8% decrease from last week. Get vaccinated as soon as you can&get a booster when you're eligible." Staying healthy and takin

  • Team USA captures pair of Olympic medals in freeski halfpipe

    Americans David Wise and Alex Ferreira win silver and bronze, respectively.

  • Market check: Stocks extend losses into the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines market losses continuing after today's closing bell as tensions over Russia-Ukraine loom over the session.

  • Trump and 2 children must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

    Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.

  • Burger King CEO on Whopper: We want to reclaim the flame

    Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil -- the parent company of Burger King -- weighs in on efforts to bring the Whopper back to its former glory.

  • Snow squalls cause chaos from the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes

    Heavy snow and gusty winds swept through swaths of the northern U.S. on Feb. 18, causing whiteout conditions as a clipper system headed toward the Northeast.

  • Why current MLB proposal is bad for Mets’ Steve Cohen, Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner -- and all New York fans

    The luxury tax rules that are currently being proposed could have a negative impact on Steve Cohen's Mets and Hal Steinbrenner's Yankees.

  • Airbus ordered to delay implementing Qatar jet cancellation

    (Reuters) -A UK judge ordered planemaker Airbus to delay any practical impact of a decision to revoke a $6 billion jet order from Qatar Airways for several weeks, as two of aviation's most powerful players wage an escalating court battle. The move effectively prevents the planemaker from allocating valuable early delivery slots for the in-demand A321neo plane to other airlines, pending an early April hearing at which Qatar Airways plans to seek an injunction reinstating the contract. The two sides have been clashing for months about surface flaws on A350s, some of which have been grounded by Qatar over safety concerns as its airline sues Airbus for $600 million.

  • Swedish manufacturer chooses South Carolina for its first East Coast facility

    The company will spend $18 million on its building and will hire 90 employees.

  • Tell Us About The Moment You Realized You Had To Quit Your Job (And How Your Boss Reacted When You Did)

    There's a reason why "The Great Resignation" exists.View Entire Post ›

  • EU launches WTO dispute against China over telecom patents

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union launched a legal challenge against China at the World Trade Organization on Friday, arguing that Chinese courts were preventing European companies from protecting their telecom technology patents. The European Commission, which filed the challenge on behalf of the EU's 27 members, said EU companies were being deterred from going to a foreign court to safeguard their standard-essential patents (SEPs). The Commission has also consulted the United States and Japan, whose standard-essential patent holders face similar challenges and which want to be setting global tech standards, rather than leaving this to Beijing.

  • Use SNAP Benefits Online To Pay For Groceries With Latest Innovation from Rosie App

    E-commerce app Rosie has launched an online program allowing independent retailers to accept SNAP benefits online, giving recipients a wider range of vendor options. Their program will help grocers...

  • Inflation: Customers 'balking' at produce prices, says food importer

    There’s a big reason behind those inflated prices you see in the fresh produce section of the supermarket. Blame it on gasoline prices 40% higher than a year ago, along with a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, among other factors driving up prices. “The demand for trucks is so high, that there’s not enough trucks to cover the needs,” fruit and vegetable importer Jay Betancourt tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • A pizza chain owner says there needs to be higher wages and more empathy offered to workers in the restaurant sector

    Michael Lastoria, CEO of &pizza, told Insider people are eager to work at his chain because of the culture and "basic respect for their humanity."

  • Bisexual cop files lawsuit against town of Greenburgh, members of police department

    She alleges harassment within the Greenburgh Police Department got so bad, she had to take a medical leave.

  • SEC Fight Over XRP Tokens Turns to Ripple Legal Memos From 2012

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of legal memos Ripple Labs Inc. received a decade ago about XRP tokens are fresh fodder for federal regulators in their fight with the company over whether the digital asset is a security that needs to be registered.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookLav

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell sues Verizon to try to block Jan. 6 subpoena

    Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell is suing Verizon in an attempt to block a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.The lawsuit, filed by Powell's attorney Bob Holmes, laid out several reasons why he said Verizon should be prevented from releasing records of Powell's communications subpoenaed by the committee, local affiliate CBS 11 reported.The lawsuit argues the records are...