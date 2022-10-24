America's three most-loved and hated Halloween treats

Reuters Videos

STORY: Batteries are piling up in Gaza’s scrapyardsand they’re slowly degradingLocation: Gaza City, GazaThe batteries are from defunct backup power systemsa byproduct of blackouts that are a part of daily life(Ahmed Al-Manama, Engineer, Water and Quality Environment Authority)"There is no doubt that keeping batteries exposed to the environment is certainly dangerous, lead can get into drinking water reserves and dust from the batteries can blow away and pollute plants, trees and the soil."Recycling facilities aren't an option due to Israeli bans on the import of certain chemicalsMost batteries are sold to merchants who get them ready for exportEgypt opened its border to battery waste exports from Gaza this yearand some 4,400 tons have been shipped out But Manama says around 11,000 tons remain