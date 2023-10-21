America's Tire opens Dickson City location

Oct. 20—Tire and wheel retailer America's Tire opened its first location in Dickson City.

The new store at 4011 Commerce Blvd. is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It's closed on Sunday.

America's Tire sells a selection of tire brands including Michelin, Nitto, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper.

The Dickson City location is the company's fifth in Pennsylvania.

Wheel brands include Fuel, MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Black Rhino.

— JEFF HORVATH