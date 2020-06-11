America's top general apologises for appearing at Trump's Bible photo-op

General Milley said "I should not have been there" - Chip Somodevilla /Getty

America's top general has apologised for appearing alongside Donald Trump when he posed with a Bible outside a church in Washington DC, the latest military official to distance themselves from the US president's handling of the protests over racial inequality .

Mr Trump was roundly condemned for walking across Lafayette Square for what critics called a photo opportunity after officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the area of peaceful protesters.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared alongside the president during the event, triggering a fierce debate over the military's role in quelling the civil protests.

In a video address to students at National Defense University, Gen Milley acknowledged the controversy around the photocall saying: “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

"We must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the essence of our republic".

It was the general's first public comments since law enforcement officials attacked peaceful protesters outside the White House so that Mr Trump could pose with a Bible outside St John's Episcopal Church, whose basement was set on fire during protests on May 30.

The photo call was interpreted as a message of defiance to the protests but led to fierce rebukes from several Christian leaders, including the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese to which the church belongs.

Gen Milley was reportedly unaware that he had been summoned to the White House to participate in the photo opportunity, instead believing he would be accompanying Mr Trump to review the National Guard members and other agents stationed outside Lafayette Square.

Watch Gen. Mark Milley, the country’s top military official, apologize for his role in President Trump’s walk across Lafayette Square for a photo op after authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the area of peaceful protesters.



Read more. https://t.co/5ytpwCd3HF pic.twitter.com/mfDmWh4OMI



— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 11, 2020

The general was said to be furious about his involvement in the photo take, particularly because he was in his combat dress at the time, leading to a heated discussion with Mr Trump, according to the New York Times.

His remarks on Thursday mark the latest fissure between Mr Trump and his military chiefs. Yesterday Mr Trump rebuked the US Army Secretary after he suggested he was open to renaming military bases named after Confederate soldiers. The US president tweeted that his administration would "not even consider" the idea.

It comes after Mr Trump's Defence Secretary, Mark Esper, broke with the president to publicly state his opposition to deploying active-duty troops on the streets to counter demonstrations, just days after Mr Trump’s threatened to do just that.

Both Mark Esper, left, and Gen Milley, appear to have broken with the president in recent days - Kevin Lamarque /Reuters More

Mr Esper's predecessor, Jim Mattis, also issued a blistering condemnation of Mr Trump's handling of the anti-racism protests and calling the incident in Lafayette Square an “abuse of executive authority”. Mr Mattis, a respected former four-star general, said: “We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution”.