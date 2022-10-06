Americus fugitive arrested on armed robbery, assault charges

Oct. 6—AMERICUS — Ja'Keem Carter, 22, was arrested on outstanding armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants and taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center, the GBI announced in a news release.

Carter was charged with:

—12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited;

—two counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon;

—two counts of possession of firearm during commission of felony;

—one count of unlawful possession of firearm;

—one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

The GBI, along with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Americus Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, combined for a multi-agency operation to arrest Carter. During the operation, officers went to 118 E. Lester St. in Americus where Carter was taken into custody.

A search warrant was executed on the home for drugs and firearms. The search revealed a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol, containing a device to make it fully automatic; a Springfield Armory Saint .223 pistol, more than 2 ounces of marijuana, and $2,735 in U.S. currency. Evidence of participation of criminal gang activity also was found.

Based on the device that was attached to the Glock pistol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation for potential federal prosecution.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Americus Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office encourage the citizens of Americus and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case.

Anyone with information may contact the GBI Americus Office at (229) 931-2439, the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, or the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (229) 924-4094. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.