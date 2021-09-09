Americus fugitive captured in Virginia

Sep. 9—AMERICUS — Wanted fugitive Allan Tremain Barthell, 37, of Americus has been captured. The United States Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, working with the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force in Roanoake, Va., located Barthell near the residence of a relative in Roanoke.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office was notified of his capture at around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Barthell is being held at a detention facility in Virginia awaiting extradition. He was wanted for the July 29 murder of Brandon Marquis Burney.

On July 29 at approximately 7:05 p.m., officers of the Americus Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to the 600 block of Winn Street in Americus to a reported shooting. The victim, Brandon Marquis Burney, 30, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Cente,r where he later succumbed to his wounds.