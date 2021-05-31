Americus man arrested on drug charges at scene of fire

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·1 min read

May 31—AMERICUS — Officers with the Americus Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Harris Street recently to assist fire department personnel. While securing the scene, officers made contact with a subject in the parking lot who was found to be in possession of a large quantity of pressed pills.

Adrian Tevion Whitehead, 30, of Americus, was arrested at the scene. Whitehead is being charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 100 feet of a public housing property. He is currently being held in the Sumter County Jail.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

