Americus man arrested in shooting death

Dec. 26—AMERICUS — Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the recent shooting death of an Americus man.

Nickalus Lee Cochran, 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Capps was arrested and charged with murder in the Dec. 21 shooting of Christopher York. The shooting occurred at 145 Dogwood Drive in Americus. The GBI said in a news release that at about 11:30 p.m. on the 21st, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to assist after York was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital, where he died.

Capps was arrested in the case Saturday, the GBI announced.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at (229) 931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (229) 924-4094.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.