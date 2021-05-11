Americus mayor signs proclamation recognizing Police Week, Peace Officer Day

May 11—AMERICUS — Americus Mayor Barry Blount met with Chief Michael Lewis of the Georgia Southwestern University Department of Public Safety, Chief Mark Scott of the Americus Police Department, and Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant to sign a proclamation recognizing May 9-15 as National Police Week and May 15 as Peace Officer Memorial Day in the city.

To recognize National Police Week 2021 and to honor the service and sacrifice of those law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting local communities and safeguarding the nation's democracy:

WHEREAS, the Congress and President of the United States have designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as Police Week;

WHEREAS, the International Association of Chiefs of Police has declared law enforcement officer safety and wellness a top priority, and the IACP's Center for Officer Safety and Wellness promotes the importance of individual, agency, family, and community safety and wellness awareness;

WHEREAS, as members of the law enforcement agency of the city of Americus play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of this country; and

WHEREAS, it is important that all citizens know and understand the problems, duties and responsibilities of their police department, and that members of our police department recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence or disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression or intimidation; and

WHEREAS, the police department of the city of Americus has grown to be a law enforcement agency which unceasingly provides a vital public service;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mayor Barry Blount, call upon all citizens of the city of Americus and Sumter County and upon all patriotic, civil and educational organizations to observe the week of May 9-May 15 as Police Week and join in commemorating police officers, past and present, who by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities have rendered a dedicated service to their communities and, in doing so, have established for themselves an enviable and enduring reputation for preserving the rights and security of all citizens.

I FURTHER call upon all citizens of the city of Americus and Sumter County to observe May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor our own Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith as well as those peace officers who, through their courageous deeds, have lost their lives or have become disabled in the performance of duty.