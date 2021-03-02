Americus police make arrest in counterfeit check case

The Albany Herald, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 2—AMERICUS — The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of counterfeit payroll checks that were cashed at different businesses around the Americus area.

The checks were printed to look like payroll checks from local employers and were cashed by different individuals. The investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Keion Johnson, 26, of Americus. Detectives conducted a search of his residence and recovered computer equipment used to print the checks along with an illegal weapon and a quantity of marijuana.

Johnson is charged with:

— Four counts of forgery in the fourth degree;

— Eight counts of printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, knowing information is in error or fictitious;

— one count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony;

— one count of possession of dangerous weapon or silencer;

— one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony).

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said the firearm found during the search is a Freedom Ordinance 9mm semiautomatic with a modified grip and stock. In the weapon's current configuration, it is illegal to possess without an ATF Permit.

This case is still under investigation, and additional arrests are pending. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

