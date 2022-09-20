Americus police make arrests, seek suspects in gun cases

Sep. 20—AMERICUS — Two suspects were detained and two others are at large after recent gun-related incidents here.

Americus Police Department officers responded to the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street after receiving a report of shots being fired. Two Hispanic males reported that they had been chased and shot at by two black male suspects. Investigation of the incident identified the two suspects as a juvenile who has been detained and Jyquavious Malik Pitts, 21, of Americus.

Pitts is still at large and is wanted for aggravated assault and criminal attempt at armed robbery.

APD officers responded to the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street after another report of shots being fired. Witnesses said that the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire with each other and then left the area.

Officers recovered evidence from the scene and documented damage to two parked vehicles. While investigating the incident on Barbara Battle Way, officers were notified that a gunshot victim had driven himself to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Officers responded to the hospital and interviewed the victim, who said that he was inside his residence on the 900 block of North Jackson Street when he heard gunfire outside and was struck by a projectile that came through a window in his house.

Two suspects involved in this incident have been identified thus far. Ty're Roowan Wright, 17, has been arrested and charged with reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm. Kentravious Lemond Holmes, 18, is facing the same charges and is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to either of these incidents is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011. Information may also be called in to the anonymous tip line at (229) 924-4102.