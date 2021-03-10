Americus police respond to gunshots, make drug arrests

Mar. 10—AMERICUS — Americus police made three arrests and are searching for a fourth suspect after responding to a report recently of shots fired in the area of Second Montgomery Street here.

On March 6, at approximately 11 a.m., officers of the Americus Police Department were dispatched to a report of gunshots fired in the general area of Second Montgomery Street. On arrival in the area, officers made contact with two suspect vehicles and several suspects. Investigation led to the recovery of a handgun and a quantity of illegal drugs, including prescription narcotics, heroin, ecstasy, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Timothy Eugene Mable, 17, and Gregory Montreal Angry, 18, were arrested and charged with 11 counts of possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. Also charged was Dontavious Darrell Jackson, 24, who was charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway. Still wanted in this incident is Donta Taril Walton, 23, who is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway.

This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are pending. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.