Amerigo Resources Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: US$0.026 (vs US$0.22 in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$168.1m (down 16% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$4.37m (down 89% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 2.6% (down from 20% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: US$0.026 (down from US$0.22 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Amerigo Resources Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 14% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 6.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Amerigo Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

