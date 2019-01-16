Here’s What Amerigo Resources Ltd.’s (TSE:ARG) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Amerigo Resources Ltd.’s (TSE:ARG) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Amerigo Resources has a price to earnings ratio of 14.78, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay CA$14.78 for every CA$1 in trailing yearly profits.
How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Amerigo Resources:
P/E of 14.78 = $0.71 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.048 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CA$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.
Amerigo Resources’s earnings per share grew by -6.7% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 35% annually, over the last five years.
How Does Amerigo Resources’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.1) for companies in the metals and mining industry is lower than Amerigo Resources’s P/E.
Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Amerigo Resources shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.
Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits
The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.
Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.
Amerigo Resources’s Balance Sheet
Net debt totals 40% of Amerigo Resources’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.
The Bottom Line On Amerigo Resources’s P/E Ratio
Amerigo Resources trades on a P/E ratio of 14.8, which is fairly close to the CA market average of 13.8. With modest debt and some recent earnings growth, it seems likely the market expects a steady performance going forward.
Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.
Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.
