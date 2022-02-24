AmeriLife Bolsters U65 Market Presence with Partnership with Insurance Specialist Group

National platform is one of the industry’s top producers in the U65 health insurance space

CLEARWATER, Fla. --News Direct-- AmeriLife

AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Insurance Specialist Group (ISG), a national field marketing organization (FMO) and distribution platform that specializes in health insurance products for individuals and families in the under-65 (U65) market. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Today marks a significant milestone in ISG’s history,” said Scott Lingle, co-founder and CEO of ISG. “AmeriLife is the perfect partner and collaborator to help us grow and scale our business. We’re excited to tap into its wealth of resources and support so we can continue to deliver value to our downline and expand our distribution in new and creative ways.”

ISG was founded in 2015; the company merged with Insurance Management Group, LLC, in March 2020, retaining the ISG name. Today, its distribution, which spans roughly 100 call centers, offers a vast portfolio of more than 100 individual health and health specialty insurance products from more than 40 carriers. As such, ISG has consistently maintained a track record of consistent revenue growth, margin expansion, strong downline recruitment, and deep penetration in a growing U65 market.

The partnership represents AmeriLife’s continued and extensive effort to partner with strategic and emerging organizations to further enhance its distribution coverage, as well as strengthen the opportunities to address the holistic financial and health care needs of pre-retirees and retirees.

“ISG is the perfect addition to AmeriLife’s national network as our distribution continues to focus on serving clients at every stage of life, when and where they need us,” said Scotty Elliott, president of AmeriLife’s Life & Health Brokerage Distribution. “We’re equally as excited to add Scott to our distribution leadership bench. Scott is a proven health care expert and business builder. His legacy of success with Health Insurance Innovation (HHII) and United Health One are a testament to his drive and leadership, and we look forward to working with Scott to take ISG to new heights.”

ISG will continue to operate as a stand-alone business and be led by Lingle, reporting to Elliott. Teneo acted as financial advisor to ISG on this transaction.

AmeriLife’s strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier and more secure lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents and advisors, more than 50 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com, and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

