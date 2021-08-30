AmeriLife and Prosperity Life Group Launch New Medicare Supplement Insurance Offering

Solution combines best-in-class service and technology and competitive rates; will be exclusive to AmeriLife and its affiliated companies

AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has announced the sales launch of a new Medicare Supplement Insurance offering, developed in partnership with Prosperity Life Group (“Prosperity”), a leading insurance organization that, through its member companies, helps provide financial security to individuals and their families through innovative protection, supplemental insurance and asset accumulation products.

The Prosperity offering, underwritten through Prosperity member companies SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. and S.USA Life Insurance Company, Inc., offers attractive premium rates – including market-leading rates for Plans F, G and N in many ZIP codes – and a 7% household discount in eligible states. Agents and customers will also have access to a new, technologically advanced E-Application, incorporating point-of-sale underwriting, instant decisioning, and electronic and voice signature capabilities, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.

“Medicare Supplement Insurance offerings have been a mainstay for AmeriLife since its founding 50 years ago,” said Pat Fleming, executive vice president of Product Innovation and Corporate Actuary at AmeriLife. “Today’s announcement represents a continuation of our efforts to deliver innovative, high-quality insurance products and ensure that we’re meeting the growing needs of our marketers, agents, and their clients.”

“The technological edge inherent to this new offering sets it apart; it’s a gamechanger for our distributors and their agents,” added Scotty Elliott, president of Life and Health Brokerage Distribution at AmeriLife. “With a legacy of innovation spanning more than 100 years, an A-minus (Excellent) Financial Strength rating from A.M. Best, and a diverse portfolio of supplemental health, life and annuity products, Prosperity was uniquely positioned to collaborate on this exciting new offering with AmeriLife.”

“We are pleased to be offering new, competitive Medicare Supplement plans with industry-leading capabilities that improve the agent and customer experience,” said Greg Galdau, vice president of Supplemental Accident & Health at Prosperity. “Prosperity is excited to be deepening its longstanding partnership with AmeriLife and continuing our mission to help provide financial security to our customers.”

Plans are currently available in 13 of the top Medicare Supplement states: Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. Additional states will be available this September. The offering’s final geographical footprint is expected to cover more than 30 states by the summer of 2022.

Recruitment is open for interested marketers and agents and includes robust agent incentive programs. For more information, visit www.prosperitymedsupp.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife’s strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation’s leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.amerilife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Prosperity Life Group

Prosperity Life Group is a marketing name for products and services provided by one or more of a group of affiliated companies, including SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Inc., S.USA Life Insurance Company, Inc., and Shenandoah Life Insurance Company. Together, these companies have been fostering the financial security of our customers and their families for over a century. We provide life insurance, annuities and supplemental health products designed with our customers and their families in mind so that they can plan for today and protect a stronger tomorrow. For more information, visit www.prosperitylife.com.

Contact Details

Jeff Maldonado

+1 321-297-1112

jmaldonado@amerilife.com

Jim Codney

+1 540-985-4317

james.codney@prosperitylife.com

Company Website

https://amerilife.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/amerilife-and-prosperity-life-group-launch-new-medicare-supplement-insurance-offering-191072897

