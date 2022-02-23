AmeriLife & Prosperity Life Group Launch New, Affordable Life Solution for Pre-Retiree Americans

Competitive new term product offers competitive rates, instant decisioning and enhanced living benefits with no additional premium

AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of Family Freedom Term, a new, simplified issue term life solution offering affordable coverage at low costs and developed in collaboration with longtime partner Prosperity Life Group (“Prosperity”).

Family Freedom Term offers affordable protection for people ages 18-75, meeting the needs of forward-thinking pre-retirees and retirees nationwide. The product offers a simple e-application process with instant underwriting in most cases. Three Accelerated Death Benefit riders are included with all plans for no additional premium and give clients access to a portion of their policy proceeds in the event of terminal, critical, or chronic illness. Other optional riders available for additional premium include Accidental Death, Waiver of Premium and Children’s Term.

“While agents will enjoy being able to offer clients an instant decision and robust death benefits, it's the access to living benefits that truly separates Prosperity’s Family Freedom Term from others in the marketplace,” said David Paul, national sales director, Simplified Issue Life at AmeriLife. “The living benefits are a great policy feature that provides customers the security of knowing that, if they have a qualifying health change, they can access a portion of their death benefit. This flexibility is a huge benefit to our clients. Coupled with a product that provides them with exceptional value in today’s competitive marketplace, Family Freedom Term is an exciting addition to the portfolios of AmeriLife-affiliated agents and advisors.”

As another shining example of AmeriLife’s collaborative partnership with Prosperity Life Group, Family Freedom Term adds to AmeriLife’s shelf of market-leading products that offer solutions for almost any age or health situation. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a Medicare Supplement insurance offering, joining other Prosperity life insurance products — like PrimeTerm to 100℠ and New Vista® — to expand agents’ and advisors’ reach to a younger demographic keen to get a jumpstart on securing their health and financial futures.

“This joint effort and Prosperity’s entire suite of products, distributed by AmeriLife, really addresses the full spectrum of clients’ needs,” said Pat Fleming, executive vice president, Product Innovation & Corporate Actuary at AmeriLife. “With Prosperity’s holistic approach to innovation, we’re excited to bring products to the market that are redefining the future.”

“We’re thrilled to once again join forces with AmeriLife with the addition of Family Freedom Term to its growing stable of Prosperity solutions,” said Jack Heller, senior vice president, Marketing and Sales at Prosperity Life Group. “This product is another great example of our collaborative approach to developing industry-leading solutions that benefit both agent and customer.”

Additionally, Family Freedom Term is convertible to a whole life plan if converted by the policy’s 10th anniversary or the beneficiary’s 75th birthday, whichever comes first. The product is underwritten by Prosperity member company S.USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. and is currently available in 40 states across the U.S., as well as Washington, D.C. (Family Freedom Term is not currently available in CA, CT, HI, ME, MT, NH, NY, ND, PA and SD.)

For more information on Family Freedom Term from Prosperity and AmeriLife, visit https://www.prosperitylife.com/simple-issue-term-life-insurance.

