AmeriLife’s The Senior Resource Group Acquires Secure Benefits to Accelerate Growth

Partnership expands The Senior Resource Group’s national reach and opens new opportunities for a new generation of agents and their agencies

The Senior Resource Group, (SRG), a leading, national field marketing organization (FMO) for the industry’s top insurance carriers and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), announced today that it has acquired Secure Benefits, a Florence, Ala.-based field marketing organization (FMO). Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We met [Secure Benefits owner and CEO] Stephanie Kirk for lunch a few years ago and we connected from day one,” said Shane Souders, co-founder and managing partner of The Senior Resource Group. “She’s an exceptional leader and businessperson, who has a selfless passion – one that is perfectly aligned with SRG’s mission – to help her brokers and employees succeed in this industry. We’re excited to grow together with Secure Benefits and proud to call them our partner.”

Founded in 2010 by Kirk, Secure Benefits specializes in distributing Medicare Advantage solutions to beneficiaries throughout Alabama and Tennessee. As an “agent-first” organization, Secure Benefits prides itself on nurturing longstanding, successful agents and cultivating a family-oriented culture that’s become the hallmark of its brand and business.

The acquisition expands The Senior Resource Group’s geographical footprint while bringing Secure Benefits under the umbrella of AmeriLife’s all-star distribution network. The deal also provides Secure Benefits – alongside its partners Benefits Solutions Group, Senior Benefits Advisors, Silver Benefit Solutions and The Providence Group – with access to SRG’s and AmeriLife’s industry-leading technology, tools, resources and top-level contracts to help them grow and thrive.

“Over the past 14 years, Secure Benefits has steadily grown to include agents in multiple states across the Southeast,” said Kirk. “We’re not your typical FMO – our agents and team members are like family, many of whom have been with us since the beginning. We’re proud of our focus on helping agents build strong businesses and ensuring they feel fully supported. We’re thrilled to partner with Shane, SRG and AmeriLife, and look forward to the many opportunities ahead of us.”

“We’re excited to welcome Secure Benefits and its partners to the AmeriLife family,” added AmeriLife Chief Distribution Officer Mike Vietri. “Under Shane’s leadership, there’s no doubt that they will continue to thrive and help accelerate AmeriLife’s mission of helping people live longer, healthier lives.”

Secure Benefits will continue to operate as a stand-alone organization out of its Florence headquarters and under the leadership of Kirk, who will report to Souders.

About The Senior Resource Group

The Senior Resource Group was founded in 2008 by insurance brokers who understand the needs of agents in the field. Today, The Senior Resource Group is a premier field marketing organization for an array of national insurance carriers providing Medicare Supplement policies, Medicare Advantage plans, life insurance, final expanse plans and financial products in 25 states. The team at The Senior Resource Group provides the tools, support and training necessary for success in the insurance industry. For more information, visit TheSeniorResourceGroup.com.

About Secure Benefits

Founded 14 years ago by Stephanie Kirk, Secure Benefits is a leading and growing Medicare Advantage solutions field marketing organization (FMO) that serves agents and their communities across the southeast United States. Based in Florence, Ala., with additional offices in Lebanon, Tenn., Secure Benefits is an “agent-first,” family-focused FMO that emphasizes education, advocacy and relationship building to help its agents deliver on their promise to their clients.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife’s strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents and advisors and more than 100 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com, and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

