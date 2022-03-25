Ameris Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ABCB) earnings growth rate lags the 10% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) share price return of 29% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Disappointingly, the share price is down 15% in the last year.

While the stock has fallen 6.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Ameris Bancorp

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Ameris Bancorp was able to grow its EPS at 25% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 8.23 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Ameris Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Ameris Bancorp the TSR over the last 3 years was 35%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Ameris Bancorp shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 9.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ameris Bancorp (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Ameris Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) three years ago would have delivered you a 71% gain

    Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But in any diversified...

  • Let's Talk About the Bridgerton Pall Mall Scene

    The pall mall scene from The Viscount Who Loved Me is widely beloved, and author Julia Quinn made sure it was in the Netflix adaptation.

  • Russian ruble loses key lifeline as US sanctions target Putin's $140 billion gold stockpile

    Sales by Russia of its gold holdings could help bolster the value of the beleaguered ruble.

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • The White House slams the reopening of the Moscow Stock exchange as a 'charade', with Russia banning foreigners from selling

    A top US official said the Moscow stock exchange was "not a real market", as it resumed trading after a monthlong pause.

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy

    If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to look at this pair of dividend payers today.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 30%. Should You Buy It?

    When Warren Buffett buys something, investors pay attention. The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a position in luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) in 2019, and while it was a small position for his company, it's the fourth-largest stake in RH. RH's stock price has increased 107% since then, and anyone who followed the Oracle of Omaha's movement at that time has benefited handsomely.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Cardano falls

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 3.00% to $10.95. Cardano (ADAUSD) led the decreases with a 2.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

    The electric vehicle maker's chief financial officer just said something investors will want to hear.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • What Investors Need to Know About This $2 Billion Marijuana Company Acquisition

    Cresco Labs has agreed to acquire Columbia Care in one of the largest marijuana industry buyouts yet.