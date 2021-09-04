AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.29 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase AMERISAFE's shares before the 9th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.66 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AMERISAFE stock has a trailing yield of around 8.2% on the current share price of $57.14. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether AMERISAFE has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. AMERISAFE has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see AMERISAFE earnings per share are up 5.7% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, AMERISAFE has lifted its dividend by approximately 35% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is AMERISAFE worth buying for its dividend? AMERISAFE has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, AMERISAFE appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks AMERISAFE is facing. Be aware that AMERISAFE is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

