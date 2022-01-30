AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase AmeriServ Financial's shares before the 4th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.025 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.10 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that AmeriServ Financial has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $4.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. AmeriServ Financial paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see AmeriServ Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 28% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, AmeriServ Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is AmeriServ Financial worth buying for its dividend? Companies like AmeriServ Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, AmeriServ Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while AmeriServ Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with AmeriServ Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

