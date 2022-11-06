AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.485

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of November to $0.485. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

AmerisourceBergen's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, AmerisourceBergen's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 63.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

AmerisourceBergen Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.94. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that AmerisourceBergen has been growing its earnings per share at 37% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

AmerisourceBergen Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that AmerisourceBergen is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for AmerisourceBergen that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

