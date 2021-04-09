Amerson murder trial to begin Monday

Jessica Barnett, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Apr. 8—The third and final trial in the murder of an Athens man is set to begin Monday, less than a month after the second trial ended in a guilty verdict and eight months after the first received a life sentence for his role in the death.

Terry Dale Amerson, 27, faces one count of capital murder in the fatal shooting of Brenton C. Gatlin in July 2017. He is accused of joining Marty Gene Stafford III and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert in a plot to rob Gatlin of his tax refund money, and though Stafford was the one convicted of pulling the trigger, all three were indicted.

According to opening arguments made during Lambert's trial, the three were friends with Gatlin and frequently used drugs together. Limestone County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Ayers Jr. said Lambert and Amerson crafted a plan to lure Gatlin to their home on Horton Street in Athens, where Stafford would initiate the robbery at gunpoint.

Court records from Stafford's case state he was "in the course of robbing Gatlin when the fatal shot was fired." A call was placed to 911, and Athens Police responded to the home to find Lambert, Amerson and a dying Gatlin, according to evidence presented during Lambert's trial. Lambert and Amerson said a man they didn't recognize had broken into the home and shot Gatlin.

Stafford had fled the scene and was found the next day at a nearby residence, records show. He was convicted of Gatlin's murder in January 2020 and sentenced to life in prison later that year.

Lambert was tried and convicted last month. Sentencing is set for June 2.

Jury changes

Courts were shut down in March across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they reopened, it was announced jury selections would take place at the Athens Senior Center, which remained closed to the public and had enough room for potential jurors to maintain social distance.

However, Gov. Kay Ivey's announcement that her statewide "safer at home" order would be ending this week has provided the opportunity for senior centers throughout Alabama to reopen, affecting the use of Athens' center for jury selection.

Fortunately, the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives was able to provide the space the courts needed. Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said the museum and its director, Sandy Thompson, were "extremely generous" in letting the courts use one half of their new building — formerly the Limestone County Event Center — for the process.

"The auditorium portion of the Veterans Museum is actually larger than the Senior Center and will be able to hold more potential jurors," he said.

As for the other preventive measures put in place in response to the pandemic, Jones said the DA's office plans to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance whenever possible. The Limestone County Commission has announced facial coverings would no longer be required in county buildings after Ivey's order expires Friday, but LCC Spokesperson Michelle Williamson noted the county's decision does not apply to the Limestone County Courthouse, which is handled by Judge Robert Baker.

A request for comment from Baker's office was not immediately returned Wednesday.

