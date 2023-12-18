Ames City Council denies local store its liquor license after multiple failed compliance checks

A local retail store had its liquor license revoked for the second time in 13 months after an employee knowingly sold alcohol to a minor.

The Ames City Council on Dec. 12 turned down a 12-month liquor license renewal application from Neighborhood Liquor and Smokes, known locally as Neighborhood Liquor Mart. The store was previously denied its license in November 2022 for selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors.

The Ames Police Department presented evidence of several failed compliance checks and complaints from Ames citizens at the most recent city council meeting.

"What we presented to the council was several failed compliance checks, as well as a number of complaints by parents who reported that their minor children, sometimes even under the age of 18, were both purchasing alcohol and tobacco products," Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff said.

Neighborhood Liquor and Smokes has failed four compliance checks in less than three years. The most recent violation was in September, 10 months after the liquor store's license was first suspended.

Video footage shows an employee asking a minor for an ID on Sept. 29, briefly looking at the card and scanning it. A large red box on the readout indicated the person was under 21 years old, but the employee made the sale anyway.

"What was frustrating to us is they added a scanner and they're not using it correctly," Huff said. "It really doesn't matter what you put into place if you don't do the bare minimum and they're not even looking at the licenses."

The employee in question is awaiting a bench trial on Dec. 27. The Alcoholic Beverages Division will take action on the revocation if the employee is found guilty, according to Iowa Code.

A fourth violation, Huff said, means the business is banned from having a liquor license for two years while the physical address itself cannot sell alcohol for 12 months.

Three violations in 14 months

Neighborhood Liquor and Smokes hasn't held a liquor license in more than 12 months due to a string of violations.

The store failed its first compliance check on March 26, 2021, and again on Feb. 11, 2022. The store's license was suspended on May 15, 2022 for 30 days.

The store failed a compliance check again on Oct. 20, 2022, which led the Ames City Council to deny a 12-month liquor license renewal request in November.

The business appealed the decision to an administrative law judge and a hearing was held. The denial was upheld on Nov. 9, 2022.

Based on the case evidence, the court concluded that the Ames City Council "acted appropriately and within the range of its authority, finding the applicant was not a person of good moral character when it denied the 12-month renewal license and the decision should be affirmed."

PD asks city to deny liquor license

Given the overwhelming evidence demonstrating a lack of care, a continued pattern of compliance check failures, and an administrative law judge ruling against the applicant, Huff recommended Neighborhood Liquor and Smokes' second application be denied as well.

Huff said one of the worst things a business can do is fail compliance checks, especially at a retail store rather than a bar.

"A bar has a lot of responsibilities; they have to not only check IDs at the door and make sure people are of age as they come," Huff said. "They have to also make sure people aren't being overserved, trading IDs or anything else. A retailer just has to make sure a person is of age at the point of sale. And that's a pretty low bar, to be honest with you.

He added, "When we have repeated compliance check failures, I think it's very consistent that we have been recommended not renewing those."

