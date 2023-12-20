Ames council upholds decision to demolish downtown brick pillars

The Ames City Council upheld its decision to demolish 16 brick pillars in downtown Ames. The city will be looking for bids to preserve the terracotta inserts, but will move ahead with total demolition if no bids are received.

The City of Ames will demolish 16 brick pillars scattered across several intersections with 5th Street, from Duff Avenue to Pearl Avenue. Due to a significant amount of community feedback − including a petition with almost 150 signatures − the decision was reconsidered on Tuesday, but ultimately, the council stuck to its original decision.

The vote was 7-1 in favor of demolition, with Ward 2 Representative Tim Gartin casting the dissenting vote. The councilman had originally voted for demolition with the rest of the council, but changed his opinion after hearing from community members.

"I have been amazed at the number of people who have contacted us about the pillars," Gartin said. "We've had enough public input about them that it's caused me to wonder whether we got it right the first time.

He added, "People have obviously become accustomed and really enjoy them. I think given what we have, the concern of a few versus the enjoyment of many, I would like to see the pillars remain."

At-Large Representative Amber Corrieri thought it wasn't fair to say the amount of public input council has received was indicative of how the entire community felt on the issue.

"I'm a little uncomfortable with dismissing people's real and actual mobility experiences with (the pillars) and placing a higher value that people like and are accustomed to them," Corrieri said. "I'm going to stand by our initial decision; I think it was the right one."

The council previously approved up to $16,000 to demolish and remove the pillars during a June meeting. The decision was unanimous among council members. The demolition of the monuments was justified due to their deteriorating condition, and several of them were placed in the middle of the sidewalk.

Nancy and Archie Martin's portrait is displayed on the historical marker at the intersection of Burnett and Fifth Street in downtown Ames, Iowa on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The Martins were progenitors of the earliest African-American families in Ames and provided housing to Black students when Iowa State College restricted Black student housing.

What is the history of the pillars?

Fifteen four-foot tall pillars were constructed in downtown Ames in 1999, while the final structure was produced in 2001. Each is topped with an engraved stone displaying the intersecting street names.

The project was born out of the city of Ames's downtown district development plan in the 1990s. The structures were financed through grants from the Iowa Community Cultural Grant and the Iowa Department of Affairs. The city isn't certain of an exact cost but believes it exceeded $20,000.

This pier at the corner of Douglas Avenue and Fifth Street pictured Tuesday, June 13, 2023, honors Farwell Tilden Brown, an Ames native and real estate appraiser for the Iowa Department of Transportation. However, his vocation was Ames History. He founded the Ames Historical Society and published four books on Ames history.

Public Arts Commission recommends demolition

The City of Ames Public Arts Commission considered alternative options before ultimately recommending demolition.

The decision was revisited during its meeting on Dec. 5 though it did not overturn its original decision.

Public Art Commission Chair Kyle Hauswirth said commission members received several comments about the pillars making navigation through downtown Ames difficult or dangerous.

"When we're hearing from some community members that they pose a danger, that to me offsets a lot of other potential concerns," Hauswirth said.

The Arts Commission looked at options to relocate or remove the pillars with the help of city staff. According to Hauswirth, city staff was not in favor of moving them.

"There would be massive excavation required due to how they are seated, and the potential utilities' need to be moved in that space," Hauswirth said. "It was not an option that was very receptive."

The decision to recommend demolition was made with a heavy heart, Hauswirth said, and took months of discussion.

"I think the piers are an interesting addition to the area, but when it boiled down to, it for me personally if they are impeding one person from feeling safe and able to experience the downtown corridor, then they should be removed," Hauswirth said. "There are a lot of really fascinating and accessible ways to learn about Ames history, but there's only one downtown Ames. When thinking about these piers and the problem they present, I wasn't willing to sacrifice people's ability to enjoy the downtown area for one of the many sources of history."

On Tuesday, the Arts Commission asked the council to uphold its previous decision.

Ames residents asked for compromise

Ames resident Valerie Stallbaumer spoke at the Nov. 16 city council meeting on behalf of disgruntled community members. She surveyed several Ames residents and presented her findings to the Public Arts Commission on Dec. 5, including 145 signatures in favor of the pillars.

Stallbaumer spoke to the council again on Tuesday and asked if the city could find a compromise, suggesting that some remain intact.

"I think considering how many of the general public like these and think they are of value, it seems to me we could at least save those that are not in the way," Stallbaumer said. "I have looked at this from a lot of different angles, and I don't see why all of them have to be removed."

Resident Linda Shenk said the pillars represent a diversity in Ames history.

"I really appreciate what is sometimes a hidden diversity of our history," Shenk said. "I find those pillars to be really meaningful to make that visible for everyone."

City to seek demolition bids while trying to save historic inserts

City staff was directed to accept two bid proposals. The first would be to preserve the terracotta inserts from the pillars, and the second would be strictly for demolition.

Should the city not receive any bids for preservation or if the price is too high, they will proceed with a complete demolition.

