Ames CSD adopts new policy for student threats, violence

The Ames Community School District has adopted a new disciplinary policy for student violence.

The Ames CSD School Board approved several policies during its meeting on Monday, three of which were new to the district.

"Escalating discipline" cited as response to violence

Repeat offenders will be met with rising levels of discipline severity under the district's violence policy.

A student who makes violent threat, incites violence or commits an assault will be subject to "escalating levels of discipline for each occurrence," according to Ames CSD policy, which could include suspension or expulsion. The policy allows the district to assign disciplinary measures "appropriate to the severity" of the threat or incident.

The level of discipline will increase in severity each repeat time a student causes violence or makes a threat.

State code says each school’s violence policy “must allow the district to suspend the student, permanently remove the student from a particular class, expel the student, or place the student in an alternative learning environment, including a therapeutic classroom, when appropriate.”

Amy DeLashmutt, director of communications for Ames CSD, said the school district was required to adopt this policy due to the legal Iowa code. She said the policy is based on the model policy drafted and distributed by the Department of Education.

"The Iowa Association of School Boards is constantly modeling new policies for public schools," DeLashmutt said. "You'll see that frequently where we're not only updating policies, but we may have a new policy that comes about as well."

The violence policy was first brought to the Ames school board on Oct. 12, 2023, according to the October minutes. DeLashmutt said the policy was discussed in the latest committee meeting on Dec. 14 before being approved on Monday.

She said the policy was not introduced as a response to any specific incident within the district or beyond, noting the shooting at Perry High School on Jan. 4 did not factor in.

Violence policy is one of 2023 Iowa education laws

House File 604, signed by Governor Kim Reynolds last year, required schools to create a discipline policy for student violence. Under the law, policies must incorporate strategies designed to correct the student's behavior and must provide additional discipline for repeat behavior.

The Ames CSD policy attempts to curtail behavior through strict and clear discipline.

"Discipline is designed to promote behavior that will enable students to learn and successfully participate intheir educational and social environments," The Ames CSD policy reads. "The District discipline policy for students who make a threat of violence or commit an act of violence is developed to help students understand their obligations to others in the school setting, secure the safety of all students, staff and the community, and to correct student behavior if a violation occurs."

The policy must allow time for parent-teacher conferences, additional counseling sessions, and mental health counseling “when appropriate.”

Important educational changes

The violence policy is one of several education laws signed by Governor Kim Reynolds in 2023. Reynolds also approved Senate File 496, an act that bans discussions of gender identity and sexuality with students through grade 6 and requires books depicting sex acts to be removed from school libraries.

Even though a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing major portions of the law, the order did not require districts to take any specific actions or give any further guidance on how to comply. The new law's penalties were set to take effect on Jan. 1.

Similarly, a different law Reynolds signed, SF 482, prohibits people from using bathrooms that do not match their sex assigned at birth.

