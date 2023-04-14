Ames High School student arrested for bringing loaded, stolen gun to school

Police arrested an 18-year-old student at Ames High School Friday after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school.

The Ames Police Department responded to reports of a loaded gun at the high school at 2:47 p.m., according to a press release. Administrators found the gun in the student's backpack, according to the release.

Police arrested and charged the 18-year-old student with two class D felonies, including carrying a weapon on school grounds and trafficking in stolen weapons.

The incident is under investigation by the Ames Police Department.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ames High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school