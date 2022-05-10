Ames man found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Monday identified by police

The Ames police are looking for any home or business surveillance in this area as well as any information on people or vehicles out in the area between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The victim of a Monday morning shooting in Ames was identified by police as a 38-year-old Ames man on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott T. Lograsso was found outside of an apartment building on the 3000 block of Regency Court. Police say Lograsso was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds after receiving reports of a shooting at 4:21 a.m.

Police have yet to identify a suspect, Ames Police spokesman Cmdr. Dan Walter said.

Neighbors awake during the incident reported hearing seven to eight shots. Ames police investigators continued to search the area for evidence Tuesday morning.

Walter said Monday's shooting poses challenges to police, as the early-morning hours limited the number of witnesses.

"A lot of our homicides in the more recent history have been acquaintance-type where they knew of each other or at least have some sort of relationship," Walter said. "And at this point, we really don't think that's the case (for Monday's incident)."

Walter said Ames has averaged 1.3 homicides per year over the last decade, but in 2021 police responded to four homicides. Monday morning's shooting is the second homicide in Ames this year.

Of last year's homicides, the Elks Lodge Halloween party shooting that resulted in the death of Stashaun D.L. Brown remains unsolved.

"We're on track to match, in theory, last year," Walter said. "So that's concerning to see that jump."

Police are asking for any private security footage in the area that would benefit the investigation. They are also looking for any people or vehicles that were in the area between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information can contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-3133 or the anonymous tip line, 515-239-5533. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or anonymously at crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

Danielle Gehr is a politics and government reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached by email at dgehr@gannett.com, phone at (515) 663-6925 or on Twitter at @Dani_Gehr.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames police identify shooting victim as 38-year-old Iowa man