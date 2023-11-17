Ames man indicted on 15 federal sex-trafficking charges in alleged scheme spanning decades

A federal grand jury has indicted an Ames nurse practitioner on 15 counts of sex trafficking and a pair of sexual exploitation and child pornography charges, offenses that allegedly began nearly 20 years ago and continued until earlier this year.

Carl Markley, 44, was initially arrested by Ames police in April for allegedly operating a human trafficking scheme in which he is accused of luring more than a dozen victims.

Thursday’s federal indictment by the grand jury in Des Moines alleges Markley “used and attempted to use fraud and coercion” to convince 14 victims to “engage in commercial sexual acts” starting in 2004, a news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Markley was charged at the state level with 10 counts of pimping and prostitution stemming from a monthslong Ames police investigation. The investigation uncovered several recording devices and documents at Ames properties owned by Markley.

Markley previously operated the Wellness Clinic in Ankeny and also was co-owner of Inside Golf, Perfect Games and Time To Roll in Ames. Markley worked for Gold Medal Property, a property management company, and regularly conducted athletics physicals at Ames Middle School and high school.

The federal indictment alleges Markley was involved in human trafficking from as early as 2004 until his arrest in April. It also accuses Markley of sexually exploiting a minor in 2020 for the creation and knowing possession of child pornography.

Markley appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge in the Southern District Court of Iowa on Thursday after his arrest on the federal charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, each of the sex trafficking charges, upon conviction, carries a 15-year mandatory minimum prison term and a possible life sentence. The sexual exploitation of a child charge carries a maximum term of 30 years in prison while the child pornography charges could lead to a maximum of 10 years, it said.

Markley has ties to Ames school district

Markley often conducted the yearly athletics physicals for Ames students. In an email, Ames Community School District Superintendent Julious Lawson sent parents in April, the district encouraged families to speak to their children if Markley had conducted their physicals.

Ames police allege Markley recruited victims to participate in sex acts in exchange for money and other things of value, according to court documents. They said that according to victims, Markley explained away these sex acts as "research for studies."

Ames police detectives located several electronic devices during their investigation, including a clock and a pen seized with hidden cameras seized from Markley's residence, the original criminal complaint said.

Lawsuits accuse Markley of inappropriate professional activity

A Polk County lawsuit filed in July alleges Markley carried out a fake sexual health study using his Wellness Clinic in Ankeny as a cover. It accuses Markley and his business, Wellness Clinic in Ankeny, of sexual battery, negligence, fraud, emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

The suit says Markley offered $400 to a couple to participate in a fraudulent study in 2020. The plaintiff, whose significant other worked for one of Markley's businesses, alleges Markley offered couples money if they participated in a “study,” which involved multiple visits and physical examinations at the clinic.

The couple said they never received money from Markley, according to the suit.

An August lawsuit filed in Story County accuses Markley of taking advantage of his role as a hiring manager at two Ames businesses to “sexually assault, abuse, and molest” a person. It alleges Markley practiced "fake physicals" on the underage defendant for several years, starting with the youth's initial employment in 2018.

Markley is accused of telling one of his employees that the physicals were part of a “class he had to take” for research and for “product testing,” court documents say. Markley allegedly paid the defendant cash for the "practice physicals," which included alleged physical touch.

The suit also claims Markley paid for gas for the victim to travel to and from Ankeny.

Markley surrendered his nursing license in July after prosecutors alleged he had been operating a prostitution scheme for 15 years. A jury trial has been set for Sept. 8, 2025 for the Polk County negligence suit. The Story County lawsuit will go to jury trial on April 22, 2025.

A trial on the pimping and prostitution charges has been set for Jan. 24 in Nevada. The trial on the federal charges is scheduled to begin Jan. 2 in Des Moines.

Brandon Hurley is the editor of the Ames Tribune. He can be reached at Bhurley@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames nurse Carl Markley indicted on 15 federal sex-trafficking charges