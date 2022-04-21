Ames Middle School principal charged with operating under the influence

Editor's note: Yonas Michael was found not guilty on the charge of OWI at trial in April 2022. More is available at amestrib.com/story/news/education/2022/04/21/ames-middle-school-principal-yonas-michael-found-not-guilty-owi-near-iowa-state/7166708001/.

The principal of Ames Middle School was charged this week with operating under the influence, a serious misdemeanor, after being arrested early Sunday morning.

Yonas W. Michael was charged Monday with OWI, first offense.

According to court documents, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, an Ames Police Department officer was dispatched to the 2800 block of West Street in Ames on a report of two men seen "staggering" out of the Thumbs bar and getting into a black car. The report included a description of the car's make, model and a partial license plate number.

According to criminal complaints, the witness told police the car had moved a bit before stopping in front of the bar. When they arrived on the scene, the officer said they saw a car matching the description given parked on the street with its headlights on and engine running, according to court documents.

After the officer turned around and parked their patrol vehicle, they said they saw a man get into the back passenger seat of the car as they approached. According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw Michael in the driver's seat with the transmission in drive.

The officer said they observed the odor of alcohol on Michael's breath, his speech to be slurred and his eyes to be bloodshot and watery. According to court documents, the officer said Michael stumbled, was swaying on his feet and admitted to having been drinking at the bar since 7 p.m. Saturday, but was unsure of how many drinks he had.

The officer said Michael refused multiple field sobriety tests. An Iowa State University Police Department officer assisted in explaining the tests, according to the complaint.

Michael was arrested after allegedly refusing more field sobriety tests and, at the police station, just before 4 a.m., Michael refused to give a breath sample, accoding to police reports. He was later booked at the Story County Jail and charged. His first court appearance is scheduled for next week.

Michael did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

When reached for comment Monday, Ames Community School District spokesperson Eric Smidt confirmed that Michael continues to serve as the middle school principal, while adding that, "As this is a personnel issue, we have no additional comment."

