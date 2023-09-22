The Ames Police Department is investigating a shooting that occured in the same area of an August shooting

A man has been hospitalized after the Ames Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday night.

The person, who was not named in an Ames PD news release on Friday, is being treated at an “area hospital.” His status is unknown at this time.

The shooting took place at 9:04 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Tripp Street. The Ames Police Department said that while the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, it is the second shooting in less than a month in the same general location. A news release from Aug. 31 reported that the day before, the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting also in the 3800 block of Tripp Street.

The Ames Police Department is investigating Thursday’s incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police department at 515-239-5133.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at PBarraza@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ames police investigate Thursday night shooting