Ames police investigate shooting that left one man dead of multiple gunshot wounds

Police are investigating a homicide after a man died of multiple gunshot wounds in north Ames early Monday morning.

After reports of gunshots at 4:21 a.m., police found the man with multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence on the 3000 block of Regency Court, according to a news release. He was found dead on the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family. The Ames police believe there is no threat to the community at this time.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames police find man dead of multiple gunshot wounds Monday