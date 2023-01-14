Ames police investigate shooting at local hotel

Ames police are investigating a shooting at a local hotel that resulted in injuries.

Police responded at around 11:26 a.m. Saturday to the Quality Inn & Suites, 2601 E. 13th St. where they found two victims who now are "being treated at area hospitals," a news release said. Their conditions were not released.

"The Ames Police Department has one person in custody and continues to investigate the incident," the release said. "There does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public."

