Ames resident arrested on three counts of animal neglect for hoarding 27 cats

Authorities have arrested an Ames resident for allegedly hoarding and neglecting animals in what one veterinarian described as the worst conditions they had seen.

Jennifer Thompson, 42, was apprehended on Thursday, Feb. 1, for two counts of animal neglect and one count of animal neglect with injury after police officers found 27 cats living in her apartment in unsanitary conditions.

Ames Animal Shelter and Animal Control staff rescued the cats living in Thompson's apartment on Dec. 13.

Property management alerted the Ames Police Department that the apartment on Tripp Street was full of garbage and animal waste. Police said they could hear animals inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door when they arrived.

Feces were found along the doorway's threshold and flies were coming from under the door.

The 27 cats had access to only one litter box, according to court documents, while their food and water was placed in and around animal waste.

Excess animal waste covered much of the apartment along the floor and most of an uncovered mattress. Garbage was scattered throughout the home, and flies littered the apartment walls.

Thompson was evicted from the apartment on Tripp Street where the cats were living and had not found a new residence before authorities entered her home on Dec. 13, according to a City of Ames petition.

Ames Animal Shelter staff has been hard at work providing care for the 27 rescued cats, who have been treated for upper respiratory infection, fleas, ticks and internal parasites.

Cats treated for neglect, sickness

A local veterinarian identified signs of respiratory disease in several rescued cats, including runny eyes, noses, and coughing. The veterinarian described it as “one of the worst situations [they had] seen for animal conditions and neglect of basic needs" in their 47 years of veterinary practice and animal welfare.

Twenty-five cats needed multiple medications to cure parastate infections after arriving at the animal shelter, according to a statement from the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners. Additionally, all but one of those cats required treatment for ear mites, a secondary bacterial infection.

One of the 27 kittens rescued in a December hoarding case lost one of its eyes due to an untreated corneal ulcer and may experience a reduction in 50 percent of its vision.

Eleven of the cats received antibiotic treatment for feline upper respiratory infections, which included congestion, sneezing, and eye problems. Specifically, three kittens between two to six months old had severe viral infections.

One of the kittens had a corneal ulcer that required surgical removal. Another kitten was found with corneal ulcers in both eyes and is being treated at the animal shelter.

Thompson allegedly said she knew the kitten needed medical care but didn’t have the funds to take it to a veterinarian. Instead, she admitted to giving the kitten expired oral antibiotics.

The 42-year-old allegedly has a history of turning over sick cats to local animal shelters, according to court documents.

Many of the 27 cats will require ongoing medical or surgical care for their problems, according to court documents, with a few requiring special permanent care because of vision loss.

A preliminary hearing for Thompson's case has been scheduled for Feb. 9.

