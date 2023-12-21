Ames school board awards nearly $6 million in contract bids for AMES Center

The future AMES Center building was purchased earlier this year from the Lutheran Services in Iowa, as their former Beloit Residential Treatment Center closed in 2021

Renovations begin next month at a multi-purpose learning facility in the Ames Community School District.

The Ames CSD School Board awarded four bids for the second phase of renovations at the Ames Multi-Purpose Educational Services Center (AMES Center), totaling nearly $5.87 million.

Work will include general construction, electrical and safety, plumbing as well as ceiling work and painting.

The district plans to spend roughly $9 million renovating the former Beloit Residential Treatment Center on Northwestern Avenue. Funding will come from the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy ($5 million) and the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund ($4 million).

The building was purchased from Lutheran Services after the program closed in 2021.

Amy DeLashmutt, director of communications at Ames CSD, said the acquisition of the new space heralds an exciting era in educational innovation.

"This multifaceted facility is far more than a learning environment. It stands as a testament to our commitment to diverse and personalized educational services," DeLashmutt said. "This space is designed to be a dynamic hub, offering a range of specialized programs and resources that cater to individual learning styles and needs, aiming to redefine the narrative surrounding education.

The AMES Center will serve students in the Ames Home School Assistance Program and students with disabilities in the Transition Alliance Program. It will also provide therapeutic classrooms to fit social, emotional and mental health needs and will be used as a central food pantry location.

"This facility embodies a forward-thinking approach that recognizes the unique potential of each student, providing a versatile and inclusive space for learning and growth," DeLashmutt said.

More work to be done

The council did not receive bids for work on the AMES Center floor. Scott Kutchen, project manager at Story County Construction, requested that the portion be rebid on Jan. 9.

"We have communicated with several contractors and there is strong interest and a high likelihood of receipt of multiple bids if rebid," Kutchen said in his written remarks. "The bids would be brought to the board for approval at the Jan. 22 board meeting for consideration of award."

The Ames school board agreed to rebid the flooring work and potentially award a contract in January.

Facility renovations are expected to begin next month and run through July.

The plan is to have the AMES Center ready and operational in November 2024.

