Ames Tribune's People to Watch in 2024: Vance leads Ames History Museum into the future

With a hard hat atop her head, Casie Vance stands outside what will become the expanded Ames History Museum. She admires the construction work currently underway, a reflection of an organization that once was entirely volunteer-based, while she also looks to the future.

The 33-year-old has held the Ames History Museum executive director position for more than a decade. She's piloted the organization from its volunteer-only days to a full-time staff eager to set up shop in a new building.

Vance has helped bring the museum into the community spotlight, evolving from her early days as an eager 21-year-old into a grizzled industry veteran.

In 2024, Vance will help expand the museum into the historic Ames Pantorium building next door. She is leading the museum through one of its largest projects, with a grand opening planned for the summer.

She's expanded museum hours from two days a week to five, ushering in a wave of curious guests each week. Vance is poised to lead the organization into the next decade.

An experienced and fresh mind

Vance loves history, striving to share the many stories of names through exhibits and events. She enjoys boiling information down into a captivating story, a unique talent that gives her immense pride.

Research triggers a visceral reaction within her. Sharing those stories, she feels, brings a community closer to its roots.

"To me, history is about making connections," Vance said. "Even driving around town now, knowing the history of places and being able to picture that old photo in your mind and have a setting from stories, I think that's really exciting."

She added, "The museum has been around since 1980, and even before that people were collecting the history of Ames," Vance said. "This is an important community resource and cornerstone of the community. Being entrusted to carry that on and continue the work of past people, you do what you have to do to keep the organization moving forward and getting better."

History was always her destiny

Ames has a unique place in history. It's home to one of the most innovative public universities in the region (Iowa State University) while spawning a multitude of high-profile athletes (i.e., NBA veterans Fred Hoiberg, Harrison Barnes, and Doug McDermott).

Vance graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in history and received her master's degree in public administration from Drake University in 2016.

Vance initially began her college education with a major in teaching history. After completing an internship in a different museum, Vance discovered her passion and changed her major to just "history."

"It's challenging in a good way to try to distill all these facts and stories into something readable for the public," Vance said. "To be able to tell the story succinctly, that's something we really work hard on."

How interning led to directing

While Vance studied at UNI, her husband Kellen attended Iowa State University. She started looking for employment opportunities in 2011, knowing she would move to Ames after graduation.

She found a summer internship through what was then the Ames Historical Society. Vance oversaw the printing and captioning and she reorganized an Ames photo collection from the 1800s to the 1940s.

Vance's leadership talents were clear from the start, former Ames History Museum Board President Kathy Svec said. She's become a great source of town history during her time with the museum, learning from her early days as an archivist.

"It was evident from there she was learning an awful lot about Ames's history because she was supervising all the captioning of the pictures," Svec said. "We also realized she was super organized; she was someone who could conceive an organizational system."

Vance was hired as a part-time assistant at the museum in May of 2012. She was quickly asked to step into the director's role later that year when the former director was seriously injured in an accident.

Vance was only 21 years old.

"It was definitely a trial by fire for sure," Vance said. "I think being so young and fresh out of college I had the energy to be able to do it, but it was a learn on the job task, one hundred percent. It was a lot to figure out those first couple of years."

Alex Fejfar, exhibits manager, started working at the Ames History Musuem shortly after Vance joined. He was 25 years old at the time and was surprised to learn his boss was younger. Regardless, Fejfar was impressed by Vance and remains so to this day.

"I’m so impressed with Casie and what she’s done over the last 10 years with the museum," Fejfar said. "I don’t think the public really knows how much time and energy she puts into making the museum run as well as it does."

Museum undergoes several changes for the better

When longtime volunteer Svec first joined the museum's board of directors in 1989, the organization was known as the Ames Heritage Association and was all volunteer-driven. Eventually, the organization transitioned into the Ames Historical Society before settling as the Ames History Museum under Vance's leadership.

What was once run only by volunteers became a professional museum, largely thanks to her leadership and innovative ideas.

"When I first got started, we were one of those museums that were only open for two afternoons for an hour or two," Fejfar said. "(Casie) has taken us from an organization that basically no one knew about to now having thousands of people coming in the door, is open five days a week and has yearly exhibits."

Museum renovation and expansion

The Ames History Museum is currently closed as it undergoes an expansion.

Ames History Museum renovations have been in the works for six years. A committee toured other museums, studying how each used its allotted space, what exhibits they displayed and other various intricacies.

Vance said museum staff and volunteers are happy with their location on the corner of 5th Street and Douglas Avenue, which made the next-door expansion an easy choice.

"Being a corner from the library and right downtown in a historic downtown, it makes a lot of sense for the museum to be there," Vance said. "(Additionally) it was built in 1993, so it doesn't have preservation issues older buildings might have."

The Pantorium closed in 2021, paving the way for the history museum. The facility will expand by five times its original space, growing from a few rooms to an expansive area able to host an array of exhibits where curators can actually care for and restore artifacts on-site. The Pantorium was built in 1926 and first operated as a dry cleaning business and according to the Ames History Museum, "was designed by local firm Kimball, Bailie, & Cowgill, and reflects the forward-looking design ethic which replaced Victorian architecture in the early 1900s in downtown Ames."

The building maintains its original "glazed brick exterior" as well as its tin ceilings and wood flooring on the second floor. The exterior neon sign was constructed in 1937. The building's extended Ames history made the Panorotium a logical move.

"It seemed like the perfect opportunity to still have that historic building but also maintain our existing building and its positives," Vance said.

The museum has collected $3.7 million through two years of fundraising. The project will ultimately cost $4.2 million, leaving the museum to raise an additional $500,000.

Grand re-opening expected in the summer

Construction started in September and is expected to be complete by the end of May. Vance is hopeful the museum will be open in the summer of 2024.

"All parts of the building will be touched, everything will be fresh and new," Vance said. "The Pantorium's historic features are being restored, including the floor in the lobby and the neon sign. It's really exciting to be able to bring back some of the features from the 1926 building."

Embracing the past while looking towards the future has been Vance's pleasure for the past decade. The museum's expansion is just the latest chapter, and the Ames community can't wait to see where the next story goes next.

Meet Casie Vance

AGE: 33

GREW UP: Mediapolis

CURRENTLY LIVING: Ames

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in History from UNI, 2011. Master's degree in Public Administration from Drake, 2016.

PROFESSION: Executive Director of Ames History Museum

FAMILY: Husband Kellen Vance and daughters Tess and Harriett.

