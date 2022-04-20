Amesbury couple facing firearms charges avoid jail time

Apr. 19—AMESBURY — A local couple charged with numerous illegal firearm offenses in 2020 were sentenced to a year's probation after pleading guilty to several of the charges Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

Edward Berry, 46, and Nancy Berry, 54, were arraigned in July 2020 months after local police found handguns and ammunition for AR-15 semiautomatic rifles in the couple's High Street home. The discovery came after Edward Berry suffered a mental health emergency and was treated by emergency medical technicians, according to court documents.

The husband was charged with seven offenses, including illegal possession of a high-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense), and improper storage of a rifle/shotgun near a minor.

Nancy Berry faces three charges, including possessing ammunition without a FID card and possessing a firearm without an FID card.

On Tuesday, Edward Berry pleaded guilty to three firearms charges while his wife pleaded guilty to two firearms charges. In addition to a year's probation, both were ordered not to have any weapons and to hand over any weapons they still possessed.

The trouble began after local police and an ambulance crew responded to a medical emergency at their home in May 2020.

As Edward Berry was about to be placed in an ambulance, Amesbury police Sgt. David Noyes asked him if he had any weapons on him.

"He told me he had a Sig Sauer pistol in the house. I demanded to see his LTC (license to carry) and he told me he didn't have one and he told me he was 'stupid,'" Noyes wrote in his report, adding that Berry told him the gun was kept in a red bag.

When asked if she had a FID card or a license to carry, Nancy Berry said she did not.

After Edward Berry was transported to the hospital, his wife went into the home and handed officers the red bag and a plastic case containing a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol and a loaded 13-round magazine. Both magazines contained hollow point ammunition.

Inside the bag, police found two loaded AR-15 rifle magazines each containing 30 rounds, a loaded Sig Sauer pistol and another pistol magazine containing 17 rounds.

"The case wasn't locked and no trigger lock on the pistol," Noyes wrote in his report. "The presence of two AR-15 magazines worried me. I asked Nancy about the guns and she told she didn't know anything about the guns or the ammunition. She hadn't seen any assault rifles."

Assisted by Detective Ray Landry, police searched the home but did not find additional firearms. Nancy Berry continued to deny knowing anything about the firearms despite officers showing her a sales receipt for the Sig Sauer with her name on it.

All weapons and ammunition were confiscated, Noyes said in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

